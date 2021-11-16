40 Under 40 2021: Erik Becker, InkBlot Narratives
Erik Becker is the president and executive producer of InkBlot Narratives — an award-winning network media and creative nonfiction production company he co-founded...www.bizjournals.com
Erik Becker is the president and executive producer of InkBlot Narratives — an award-winning network media and creative nonfiction production company he co-founded...www.bizjournals.com
The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/stlouis
Comments / 0