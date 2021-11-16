ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

40 Under 40 2021: Erik Becker, InkBlot Narratives

By Megan Favignano
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Erik Becker is the president and executive producer of InkBlot Narratives — an award-winning network media and creative nonfiction production company he co-founded...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Business Journal

40 Under 40 2021: Adnan Omeragic, Fox Architects

Omeragic helped grow the firm's business with a Fortune 500 company significantly, growing from 2% of Fox's revenue in 2014 to accounting for 18.4% in 2019. Our way of recognizing the strength and importance of the largest and fastest growing companies in the region. Join us on center ice for this dinner celebration!
BUSINESS
St. Louis Business Journal

40 Under 40 2021: Adewale Soluade, Centene Corp.

Soluade leads diversity and inclusion efforts for a company that Diversity Inc. called a top 50 company for diversity. Our way of recognizing the strength and importance of the largest and fastest growing companies in the region. Join us on center ice for this dinner celebration!. Register now. Deadline: Friday,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#40 Under 40#Inkblot Narratives#Lgbtqia
St. Louis Business Journal

40 Under 40 2021: Steph Hermanson, Atomic Revenue

After Steph Hermanson was promoted to chief revenue officer of Atomic Revenue earlier this year, the company closed 60% more deals than the same time period the previous year. Our way of recognizing the strength and importance of the largest and fastest growing companies in the region. Join us on center ice for this dinner celebration!
MARKETS
St. Louis Business Journal

40 Under 40 2021: Colleen Mettler, Emerson

Colleen Mettler is the vice president of investor relations at Emerson where she manages communications with the company’s 17,200 shareholders. Our way of recognizing the strength and importance of the largest and fastest growing companies in the region. Join us on center ice for this dinner celebration!. Register now. Deadline:...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
St. Louis Business Journal

40 Under 40 2021: Chris DeGeare, Jefferson College

DeGeare played a critical role in securing more than $2.6 million for fiscal year 2022 through state and federal grant development initiatives. Our way of recognizing the strength and importance of the largest and fastest growing companies in the region. Join us on center ice for this dinner celebration!. Register...
ECONOMY
St. Louis Business Journal

40 Under 40 2021: Margaret Bailey, CannonDesign

Vice President Margaret Bailey manages CannonDesign’s $128 million health practice business segment, the company’s largest sector at 48% of total revenue. Our way of recognizing the strength and importance of the largest and fastest growing companies in the region. Join us on center ice for this dinner celebration!. Register now.
BUSINESS
Variety

Christina Spade Gets COO Role at AMC Networks

Christina Spade was named chief operating officer of AMC Networks as the company continues to fine-tune its executive suite after longtime chief Josh Sapan stepped back from his role in August. Spade, formerly the chief financial officer of ViacomCBS, was named CFO for AMC Networks at the start of 2021, and she will retain her current CFO duties.  She held CFO roles for both Showtime and CBS Corp. before it was re-merged with Viacom. Spade will report to Matt Blank, the former Showtime executive who has been serving as interim CEO of AMC Networks. “Chris is a talented, experienced and versatile executive...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Endeavor Content Hires WarnerMedia Veteran Tiffany Mayberry As Head Of DEI

Endeavor Content said Monday that it has hired longtime WarnerMedia executive Tiffany Mayberry as its Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, a newly created role at the film and TV studio. Mayberry most recently served as Director, Enterprise Inclusion at WarnerMedia. Previously, she had been Director, Employee Engagement at Warner Bros Entertainment and had roles in TV production legal, working on projects including Big Little Lies, Insecure and Succession at HBO during her 15 years with the company. At Endeavor Content, she will be based in Los Angeles and oversee the strategic direction of DEI initiatives and platforms across the studio’s film...
BUSINESS
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis mortgage technology startup to double headcount after $25M raise

St. Louis-based mortgage technology startup OptiFunder Corp. hopes to accelerate its rapid growth, with plans to double its headcount, after raising $25 million in financing. Minneapolis-based Arthur Ventures, which backs business-to-business software companies, provided the funding for OptiFunder. The fresh funding comes after OptiFunder in 2019 raised $1 million in seed funding.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Business Journal

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/stlouis

Comments / 0

Community Policy