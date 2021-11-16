40 Under 40 2021: Erik Becker, InkBlot Narratives

Christina Spade was named chief operating officer of AMC Networks as the company continues to fine-tune its executive suite after longtime chief Josh Sapan stepped back from his role in August. Spade, formerly the chief financial officer of ViacomCBS, was named CFO for AMC Networks at the start of 2021, and she will retain her current CFO duties. She held CFO roles for both Showtime and CBS Corp. before it was re-merged with Viacom. Spade will report to Matt Blank, the former Showtime executive who has been serving as interim CEO of AMC Networks. “Chris is a talented, experienced and versatile executive...

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO