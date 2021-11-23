ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Ruth Escobar Foundation hosts turkey and food giveaway

By Mason Rockfellow
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Bakersfield families unable to secure a full Thanksgiving meal this year received a turkey and food basket for free on Tuesday.

The Ruth Escobar Foundation hosted its 7th annual Thanksgiving turkey and food basket giveaway on Nov. 22. The foundation was able to feed more than 300 Bakersfield families this year.

“Americana is committed to giving back and helping our community,” said Ruth Escobar, owner
of Americana Tax & Financial. “Our goal is to feed and assist as many families as possible.”

The giveaway was funded by Americana Tax & Financial, Elements Venue & Banquet, Raul Manzo, and other monetary donations.

“We are honored to partner with local businesses to make this possible,” Manuel Gutierrez,
Owner of Elements Venue said.


