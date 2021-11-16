ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Vosburg looks back on 27 years in the military

By Ed Boice Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44luOE_0cyHNbzk00
Sgt. David Vosburg in his ceremonial uniform with all the awards he earned during his 27 years of service. Courtesy of David Vosburg

Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series focusing on a veteran with local connections.

“I remember once being asked if I ever killed anybody when I was in Iraq or even when I was in Bosnia. I said ‘if you’re asking did I point a rifle, pull the trigger and they died, no. But if I step back and think about what my job is, I killed them all.”

As a specialist who worked with and repaired communication equipment for the United States Signal Corps., David Vosburg relayed countless decisions and messages across the world. He never made calls to execute orders, he just helped relay the message.

Enrolling

Vosburg was born and raised in Salina. After high school, he attended Kansas Technical Institute, now Kansas State of Salina, and earned associate degrees in computer science and computer engineering. Then he became a temporary computer engineer for the salt mines in Kanopolis. He finished his job six months earlier than expected.

“So I worked myself out of a job, but the economy was not conducive to finding new jobs, so I working at one of the Dillons stores in [Salina], and thought ‘this is not going to work, you can’t live off this,’” Vosburg said. “So I decided to enlist in the military. Maybe see some of the world and have better skills to add to a resume. At that time, I hadn’t thought of making it a career.”

The paperwork was finished in the fall of 1982, and Vosburg started basic training in Ft. Jackson Nov. 13.

First Steps

After training, he was sent to Ft. Gordon where the Signal Corps was. His first assignment was an MOS, military occupational specialty, for 31 FOX, a type of mobile subscriber equipment, aka MSE.

“Basically, it was the first generation of tactical telephones on the battlefield. The idea was a system that could be rapidly taken down, moved and reconfigured as the units were moving,” Vosburg said. “I was told, from the military’s point of view, Desert Storm was the first time they tried it, and it was considered almost a disaster. It was decided the units were moving so fast that signal units were leap frogging each other and we couldn’t keep a coherent backbone, what we call a main link system.”

After Ft. Gordon, his first duty station was Ft. Stewart with the 24th Infantry Division. He started at a small extension node, aka SEN.

“It’s an end point where I have multiple telephone systems. Basically, I’m like the local operator. It handles all the traffic but doesn’t really handle phones except for itself.”

He was with the unit less than a week when he did his first exercise.

He spent a year there before his unit was sent to the national training center in California to train for a month.

When the month ended, the division was sent to Egypt for Operation Brightstar, an almost yearly exercise that stopped after Desert Storm between the U.S. and allies in Egypt.

Germany

After a couple months in Egypt, Vosburg discovered his orders had been “messed up in transit.” He should have been stationed in Germany instead of going to Ft. Stewart. So Vosburg went to Kitzingen, Germany, to join the 123rd Signal Battalion within the 3rd Infantry Division.

Eventually he was reorganized into the 121 Signal battalion for the 1st Infantry Division. He was assigned to an SEN like he trained for in Ft. Stewart, eventually moving to a node center operator to the rank of specialist.

“While I was training as a node center operator, you have to be trained because you’re no longer worried about the phones, you’re worried about major links between each other. So I’m worried about more tactical links between node centers in a sense.

My subscribers are no longer people on telephones, my subscribers are the switchboards.”

Living in Germany, Vosburg discovered he much preferred living there then Egypt.

“Not only can you go site-seeing, there are so many places [close],” Vosburg said. “Here, we drive four hours, and we get to Kansas City. In Germany, we drive four hours, we’re in France and Paris. Totally different environment, different cultures, different foods, different ways of doing things, so it was interesting to constantly see these changes.”

Vosburg traveled several times to Amsterdam, Spain, Paris, Netherlands, Italy and other locations. Besides traveling, his free time was spent visiting bars and making friends with soldiers with their German girlfriends.

One of those friends is Michelle Music. She joined as a private as a newly divorced single mother to earn money for her kids while Vosburg was stationed in Kitzingen. Despite the sexism Vosburg saw some of his cohorts display toward her, Music worked hard, proved herself and earned her way up to be the secretary for the coronel in Germany.

“She is my only permanent friend from when I was active duty all the way through.”

Over three years later, Vosburg was moved to Bosnia, where he stayed for six months. At the end of his four year tour, he knew he was going to return to the U.S., but he was not told where. After contacting the Pentagon, he learned that he again “fell through the cracks.”

His first request was to Ft. Riley, but the fort had no positions open. Knowing his friends Michelle Music and her next husband were in Ft. Bliss, he requested to be transferred there. Michelle’s husband was in charge of the node center in Ft. Bliss, so he had Vosburg directed to his team.

Comments / 0

Related
midfloridanewspapers.com

Back fondly remembers military service

SEBRING — The country is poised to give thanks to our veterans this Veterans Day on Thursday. Highlands County has roughly 12,000 veterans to honor, according to Highlands County Veterans Services. Retired Chief Master Sergeant (CMSgt.) Brenda Back is one local hero who remembers her career in the United States Air Force fondly.
MILITARY
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Finishing the story: Vosburg recounts second half of military service

Editor’s note: This is the second part of a two-part series focused on David Vosburg, a veteran with local connections. When his four year contract came up, Vosburg re-enlisted for another four years, this time with the clause that he would be sent back to Germany. Flying into Frankfurt, a sergeant from his unit came to pick him up since Vosburg was the only soldier arriving at the base that day. While they drove to Darmstadt, the sergeant, who was part of the electric light and maintenance unit, learned Vosburg had the ability to fix switchboards. Interested, the sergeant picked Vosburg’s brain on his knowledge of the subject.
MILITARY
Army Times

Congress looks to improve military vehicle safety

Congress may soon introduce several programs to make military vehicle training safer, in the wake of a report that took the Army and Marine Corps to task over routine safety lapses that led to thousands of vehicle accidents and over 100 deaths. Between 2010 and 2019 the two services combined...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. warns China after South China Sea standoff with Philippines

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday called Chinese actions in using water cannon against Philippine resupply boats in the South China Sea "dangerous, provocative, and unjustified," and warned that an armed attack on Philippine vessels would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments. State Department spokesman Ned Price...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Military Training#Paris#Kansas State Of Salina#Dillons#First Steps After#The Signal Corps#Fox#Mse
The Atlantic

‘It Was Either Her Marriage or Our Funerals’

In March of last year, Rabia and her two young daughters were forced to leave their home in northern Afghanistan. While facing the threat of increased violence, their village was also in the midst of a severe drought that strained the water supply and devastated crops. Rabia could no longer raise her sheep, which had provided a steady source of income. She was estranged from her husband and lived with her brother before he was killed in a Taliban attack. She says she depended on his family for additional support. But they were farmers, and without water, wheat, maize, and other crops would not grow. Out of desperation, the entire clan packed up and moved, hoping to find work outside their village.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Country
Netherlands
Country
Egypt
Country
Iraq
Deseret News

Perspective: Why are so many of our pregnant women dying?

It is widespread knowledge that the maternal mortality rate of the United States is terrible. With 17.4 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, we tie for the 57th worst rate in the world, alongside Romania, Oman, Moldova, Latvia and Ukraine. We are so far below North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Albania, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Turkey that it’s depressing.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Covid party kills one man and leaves several others in intensive care after Italians get together to spread coronavirus so they can acquire a 'green pass' without being vaccinated

At least one person has died and several others are in intensive care after attending 'coronavirus parties' in Italy in a deliberate attempt to catch the disease. A 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after being infected a 'corona-party' in the province of South Tyrol, northern Italy, health bosses have said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

U.S. Sailor Found Dead on Naval Base

When U.S. sailor Brandon Forbes failed to show up for duty for several days aboard the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, officials became worried. A search of the ship would find Seaman Forbes dead Friday morning. The aircraft carrier was carrying out a mission in Japan. Forbes was 20-years-old. The...
MILITARY
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene, KS
476
Followers
94
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Comments / 0

Community Policy