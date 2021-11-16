Vosburg looks back on 27 years in the military

Sgt. David Vosburg in his ceremonial uniform with all the awards he earned during his 27 years of service. Courtesy of David Vosburg

Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series focusing on a veteran with local connections.

“I remember once being asked if I ever killed anybody when I was in Iraq or even when I was in Bosnia. I said ‘if you’re asking did I point a rifle, pull the trigger and they died, no. But if I step back and think about what my job is, I killed them all.”

As a specialist who worked with and repaired communication equipment for the United States Signal Corps., David Vosburg relayed countless decisions and messages across the world. He never made calls to execute orders, he just helped relay the message.

Enrolling

Vosburg was born and raised in Salina. After high school, he attended Kansas Technical Institute, now Kansas State of Salina, and earned associate degrees in computer science and computer engineering. Then he became a temporary computer engineer for the salt mines in Kanopolis. He finished his job six months earlier than expected.

“So I worked myself out of a job, but the economy was not conducive to finding new jobs, so I working at one of the Dillons stores in [Salina], and thought ‘this is not going to work, you can’t live off this,’” Vosburg said. “So I decided to enlist in the military. Maybe see some of the world and have better skills to add to a resume. At that time, I hadn’t thought of making it a career.”

The paperwork was finished in the fall of 1982, and Vosburg started basic training in Ft. Jackson Nov. 13.

First Steps

After training, he was sent to Ft. Gordon where the Signal Corps was. His first assignment was an MOS, military occupational specialty, for 31 FOX, a type of mobile subscriber equipment, aka MSE.

“Basically, it was the first generation of tactical telephones on the battlefield. The idea was a system that could be rapidly taken down, moved and reconfigured as the units were moving,” Vosburg said. “I was told, from the military’s point of view, Desert Storm was the first time they tried it, and it was considered almost a disaster. It was decided the units were moving so fast that signal units were leap frogging each other and we couldn’t keep a coherent backbone, what we call a main link system.”

After Ft. Gordon, his first duty station was Ft. Stewart with the 24th Infantry Division. He started at a small extension node, aka SEN.

“It’s an end point where I have multiple telephone systems. Basically, I’m like the local operator. It handles all the traffic but doesn’t really handle phones except for itself.”

He was with the unit less than a week when he did his first exercise.

He spent a year there before his unit was sent to the national training center in California to train for a month.

When the month ended, the division was sent to Egypt for Operation Brightstar, an almost yearly exercise that stopped after Desert Storm between the U.S. and allies in Egypt.

Germany

After a couple months in Egypt, Vosburg discovered his orders had been “messed up in transit.” He should have been stationed in Germany instead of going to Ft. Stewart. So Vosburg went to Kitzingen, Germany, to join the 123rd Signal Battalion within the 3rd Infantry Division.

Eventually he was reorganized into the 121 Signal battalion for the 1st Infantry Division. He was assigned to an SEN like he trained for in Ft. Stewart, eventually moving to a node center operator to the rank of specialist.

“While I was training as a node center operator, you have to be trained because you’re no longer worried about the phones, you’re worried about major links between each other. So I’m worried about more tactical links between node centers in a sense.

My subscribers are no longer people on telephones, my subscribers are the switchboards.”

Living in Germany, Vosburg discovered he much preferred living there then Egypt.

“Not only can you go site-seeing, there are so many places [close],” Vosburg said. “Here, we drive four hours, and we get to Kansas City. In Germany, we drive four hours, we’re in France and Paris. Totally different environment, different cultures, different foods, different ways of doing things, so it was interesting to constantly see these changes.”

Vosburg traveled several times to Amsterdam, Spain, Paris, Netherlands, Italy and other locations. Besides traveling, his free time was spent visiting bars and making friends with soldiers with their German girlfriends.

One of those friends is Michelle Music. She joined as a private as a newly divorced single mother to earn money for her kids while Vosburg was stationed in Kitzingen. Despite the sexism Vosburg saw some of his cohorts display toward her, Music worked hard, proved herself and earned her way up to be the secretary for the coronel in Germany.

“She is my only permanent friend from when I was active duty all the way through.”

Over three years later, Vosburg was moved to Bosnia, where he stayed for six months. At the end of his four year tour, he knew he was going to return to the U.S., but he was not told where. After contacting the Pentagon, he learned that he again “fell through the cracks.”

His first request was to Ft. Riley, but the fort had no positions open. Knowing his friends Michelle Music and her next husband were in Ft. Bliss, he requested to be transferred there. Michelle’s husband was in charge of the node center in Ft. Bliss, so he had Vosburg directed to his team.