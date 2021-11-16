ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing the rule book on old methods – how to make advisory as natural as compliance

By Date published Company Wolters Kluwer
Accountancy Age
 6 days ago

Client needs have significantly evolved over the past few years. First, it was a shift to the digital age with Making Tax Digital, then uncertainty brought on by Brexit, followed by a global pandemic. Many of our customers...

www.accountancyage.com

Fast Company

Try the ‘RACI’ method to speed up decision making at your company

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com. Q. Our company is tripling in size and I’m looking for advice on...
ECONOMY
joywallet.com

The 50/30/20 Budgeting Method and How It Works

Have you ever tried to create a budget for your finances and given up because of how tedious the process was? There are many ways to take control of your spending and savings habits, but many methods aren’t sustainable for a large number of the population. The 50/30/20 budgeting method,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheConversationCanada

Management is so passé — it's co-creation that workers are demanding

It’s time for business, political and organizational leaders to give up on “management.” Workers today don’t want to be managed, even benevolently. They want to be partners in co-creation, where all members are empowered to bring their whole selves to the organization regardless of hierarchies. Consequently, those uncomfortably perched atop organizational hierarchies are faced with a stark choice: Co-create or manage, because you cannot do both. As businesses start to envision a post-pandemic world, they are faced with unprecedented challenges, like the so-called Great Resignation that involves millions of employees opting to quit their unfulfilling jobs, and political pressures to “build...
ECONOMY
#Making Tax Digital
moneytalksnews.com

Your Social Security Checks Get Bigger on This Date

In 2022, Social Security recipients will see their monthly checks grow by 5.9%, the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in decades, as we previously reported. But when exactly will you receive the first of those fatter checks?. As it turns out, it depends on your birthdate — specifically, the number of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FXStreet.com

The next big cryptocurrency: Seven altcoins set to explode in 2022

Not many predicted the events of the past 2 years. In 2021, Bitcoin had a massive surge. Its price has reached an all-time high (ATH) of $68,521 in November. Crypto market capitalization now stands at $2.91 trillion. In the meantime, the DeFi market in particular has gained popularity among investors. It grew by almost $100 billion since the beginning of 2021 and reached a $112 billion market cap.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Issues Warning To Its Investors

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the memecoin advertised as Dogecoin-killer (CRYPTO: DOGE) turned utility token — issued a warning to its investors after they were targeted by scammers. What Happened: In a Sunday tweet, Shiba Inu's team warned its followers "of a recent scam, traveling social media, and other communication...
MARKETS
Luay Rahil

Amazon workers prepare global strike on Black Friday

Amazon workers in 20 countries are preparing to strike on Black Friday as part of the "Make Amazon Pay" campaign. Employees are trying to improve their working conditions and demand accountability from their managers. The campaign is led by "Make Amazon Pay," which says, "We are workers and activists divided by geography and our role in the global economy but united in our commitment to Make Amazon Pay fair wages, its taxes and for its impact on the planet."
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

What are the side effects for the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots?

All American adults became eligible for the COVID-19 booster shots last week after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved the shots. But now there are lingering questions about side effects for people who get the booster shots, especially if they’ve decided...
INDUSTRY
propertyindustryeye.com

Agent removes listing after claims it was a former ‘bin storage area’

A bizarre property listing featuring a windowless studio flat has been removed following claims that it was a former bin storage room. The studio flat, listed at an asking price of £600 per calendar month, is located in Jefferson Place on Fernie Street in Manchester. Photos of the ‘newly refurbished’...
REAL ESTATE
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SKILLET's JOHN COOPER: 'Vaccine Mandates Are Much More About Tyranny Than They Are Actually Keeping People Safe'

John Cooper, the frontman and bassist for the Grammy-nominated Christian rock band SKILLET, has once again railed against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, saying they are "much more about tyranny than they are actually keeping people safe." The 46-year-old vocalist/bassist, who previously publicly revealed that he was unvaccinated, discussed his views on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Every dollar invested in research and development creates $3.50 in benefits for Australia, says new CSIRO analysis

Each dollar invested in research and development (R&D) would earn an average of A$3.50 in economy-wide benefits for Australia, according to evidence compiled in a new report from CSIRO. Many Australians know research and development drives economic growth and improves our well-being and prosperity. However, few could describe the size of the relationship between Australia’s research and development spending and economic growth, or compare this to performance on other typical investment returns. Examples of future industries that could be unlocked by research and development in Australia include the quantum technology and hydrogen industries. Examples of emerging technologies that could change the...
AUSTRALIA

