Environment

Breezy & warmer conditions develop today

By Blogger
wfxd.com
 6 days ago

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. Southerly winds increase becoming a bit breezy by the afternoon ahead of a warm front, which moves through tomorrow. Ahead of it temps will reach into the low...

Staying snowy & windy for some

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. Bands of moderate to heavy lake effect snow will continue for areas east. Snow will slowly taper off late in the day. Roads are still slippery and blowing snow will still be a hazard as northwest winds will still gust in excess of 30mph. Windy and snowy conditions slowly end this afternoon. Then, warmer air will be around tomorrow through Wednesday. A disturbance moves through on Wednesday into Thursday. It’ll bring cooler air and light lake effect snow in the north on Thanksgiving. Travel might be a little slippery.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Turning breezy and warmer today

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Breezy conditions will develop by the afternoon helping boost temps back into the 40s and 50s ahead of Thanksgiving. Look for plenty of sunshine today followed up with more clouds than sun on Wednesday. Wednesday evening a cold front starts to push into the area, this will bring only minor chances for light rain, but will bring gusty NW winds and cooler temps for the holiday. Thanksgiving Day temps will only reach the mid 30s and gusty winds will make it feel like the 20s. Look for near normal temps post Thanksgiving with no major storm system to disrupt travel in the midwest.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
KSNB Local4

Warmer Tuesday

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Well above average temperatures are in the forecast for Tuesday. A cold front arrives late Tuesday night into Wednesday which will lead to a chilly Thanksgiving. Precipitation chances are looking very slim through the end of the week. An upper level ridge will build into the...
ENVIRONMENT
wbtw.com

Sunny, cold and breezy today, even colder tonight

Cold weather moving in today will continue through the middle of the week. The cold front that moved through yesterday will continue to push offshore. It will be windy with temperatures starting in the 30s. We will see plenty of sunshine today, but it will be windy and cold with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures will drop below freezing tonight, even along the Grand Strand. Freeze Warning for much of the area from 10 pm tonight until 9 am Wednesday morning. Most places will see low temperatures in the 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Fog, Warm Sunshine, Cold Front All In One Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The rainy pattern ends this Monday and after a foggy morning, sunshine is back. The view through the lens of CBS4 Miami Camera overlooking a foggy downtown Miami at 7 am Monday morning. (CBS4) Monday’s weather will be warm and muggy since South Florida is south of an approaching cold front. South Florida is south of a cold front. Expect a warm Monday afternoon with more sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. (CBS4) Afternoon temperatures will top the mid-80s with only a slight chance for spotty showers late afternoon and evening hours. This is when the cold front arrives in South Florida and it clears tonight. Then a secondary cold front arrives overnight and clears to the south of the Keys by Tuesday morning. Tuesday morning lows are dropping to the low-60s and a much colder north wind will keep South Florida on the cool side Tuesday afternoon with temperatures near 70 degrees. Then the chilly 50s arrive by Wednesday morning. Mild and pleasant weather for Thanksgiving Holiday. (CBS4) The dry and sunny pattern remains throughout the Thanksgiving holiday, including the weekend. Temperatures will warm up slightly into the upper 70s starting Thanksgiving Day but morning lows will stay in the 60s through the weekend.
MIAMI, FL
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Sunny, chilly, and windy today, Warmer by Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. *** Freeze Warning for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Currituck from 11 PM Tuesday to 8 AM Wednesday. These locations could see the first freeze of the season. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Sunny,...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving Forecast: Chilly Breeze Develops Before Thanksgiving Before Milder Air Returns For The Holiday

Miami (CBSMiami) – A chilly breeze is set to replace the soggy weather we’ve had over the past few days but it won’t stick around long. Despite the cooler mornings Monday and Tuesday, a pleasant Thanksgiving is expected for us here in South Florida. The cold front that will usher in this cooler air will be moving through the area Monday afternoon and evening. Expect warm temperatures ahead of if with highs in the middle 80s Monday afternoon. A few showers or even a gusty storm is possible mainly Monday afternoon and early evening. By Monday night the showers move out...
MIAMI, FL
News 12

Coldest day of the week today! Windy conditions, temps in the low-40s

New Jersey will see a mostly dry week, including relatively nice weather for Thanksgiving, but today will be the coldest day of the week. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says today will see mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the low-40s. Conditions will be windy and cold. Tonight will...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Much cooler today with sunshine and breezy conditions

Much cooler outside this morning compared to yesterday and today will stay chilly with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s. Expect sunshine through much of the day but it will be breezy, some gusts to 25MPH. That wind will make us feel even cooler than the already chilly temperatures. Tonight stays cold and chilly with lows in the mid 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
KTUL

Breezy and mild today, enhanced fire risk for Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We will see mild weather with breezy conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday across Green Country. Our Tuesday will feature temperatures well into the 60s. Dry conditions and strong south winds will lead to an enhanced fire risk across the area. On Wednesday, we will see a...
ENVIRONMENT

