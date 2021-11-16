ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custom Build 2015 VW Dune Buggy Is Ready For Adventure

By John Puckett
 6 days ago
It’s ready when you are!

Does the thought of a Volkswagen Dune Buggy conjure up feels of adventure and excitement? If it doesn’t, it should. This Custom Build 2015 VW Dune Buggy is a four-seater built for fun and comes with a lot of style. Being offered by Awesome Joe’s Auctions, this 2015 VW Dune Buggy Custom Build is ready to bring the fun to you.

Get ready for unforgettable drives in this professionally built machine. It was built the experts at Carolina Dune Buggies. When this buggy becomes part of your lifestyle, you’ll get the confidence in knowing that you’re not just buying someone else’s build that was thrown together on a whim, you’ll get a top of the line Buggy with confidence. This Acme Genesis bodied car is sitting on an Acme Genesis chassis that’s powered by a 21800cc VW engine with a 4-speed Manual Transaxle. The 2015 titled build can seat four and is covered in brilliant bronze metal flake paint that will attract looks everywhere it goes.

Features include:

* Rancho Pro Street 4-speed manual transaxle with an EMPI Super Duty clutch and EMPI shifter

* Chevrolet 4-wheel disc brakes

* Acme Genesis chassis with a fiberglass floorpan

* Independent rear suspension with adjustable coil-over-shocks

* Cloth and vinyl interior with VDO telemetry a tilt steering wheel

* Race Trim front buckets with three-point safety harnesses

* Custom, foldable cloth top

* Acme Genesis fiberglass body with optional Bubble Side Pods and

* Acme Genesis Brilliant Bronze Metal Flake paint

* H4 headlights, LED taillights and an Ahooga Horn

* 15-inch Cragar S/S wheels

* Polished exhaust

* Build invoice

* Tow Bar

Motorious

Guys Find Classic Cars Buried In The Woods

When you think of the English countryside, you’re probably thinking of the famous gardens on expansive estates, maybe fields of heather, and so forth, not old cars buried in the woods. Well, to help our American readers understand that it’s not just on this continent where people leave their classic cars to rot in the wilderness, we’ve included a video from The Late Brake Show where they explore the phenomena on the other side of the pond.
CARS
Motorious

Huge Barn Find Is A Treasure In Disguise

Many vehicles call the collections of American enthusiasts across the nation home but this one is truly amazing. American classic cars are top-rated within the vintage vehicle community, focusing on power and performance over mere style and prestige. Ironically enough, there isn't anything more iconic and attention-grabbing than the design of a classic Hemi ''Cuda, Firebird, or Camaro. This has made these cars subject to many members of the car community dreaming of one day owning one of the aforementioned American beasts. Unfortunately, most of these incredible vehicles came from half a century or more ago means that their numbers are dwindling. This brings forth the goal of classic car collectors such as this one, protecting and restoring the beautiful cars that brought so many smiles to car enthusiasts everywhere.
HOME & GARDEN
topgear.com

Here are some of the weirdest builds from SEMA 2021

Tipper trucks, or dumper trucks if you prefer and promise not to snigger at the name, are practical workhorses designed for doing a heavy-duty job. Until you slam them so hard down on the deck they need wheel-holes cutting into the load bay itself. Clever. This appears to be an...
BUYING CARS
yankodesign.com

This whale-inspired camping trailer is feature-filled design for the ultimate family adventure!

Campers have unlimited choice already when it comes to choosing impressive camping trailers, RVs and more. This wide array of options is suited for almost any enthusiast’s need and comfort. But if you’re looking for modularity, Whale Trailer Cabin will be your best bet when it makes out of the concept stage to ride you to the great outdoors with more purpose and luxury.
HOME & GARDEN
Motor1.com

Yomper Suzuki Jimny-Based Pickup Makes So Much Sense, We Want One

Compact pickup trucks are becoming popular again. But if you want even something smaller, you'll need to look for used examples of trucks from yesteryears. Or, you can buy this – the Yomper 4x4 Suzuki Jimny-based pickup, made by Samson Engineering Limited in the UK. Based on the third generation...
CARS
Motorious

Wide Body DeLorean Sports Modern Power

Among the many cars which look like they should be fast but are really slow pieces of turd, the DeLorean is one of the prime examples out there. Thanks to the Back to the Future trilogy, most of the public thinks these 80s sports cars are pretty hot. In actuality the V6 engines not only propelled the thing from 0-60 in over 10 seconds, they’re known for being pretty unreliable. For the movie, the film crew did an engine swap on the stunt car, dropping in a Porsche V8 for that extra gusto.
CARS
Motorious

Ugly Duckling Station Wagon 1958 Edsel Villager

Nick’s Garage explores the build. Classic cars have an incredible reputation in the car community for being sleek, elegant, and filled to the brim with horsepower galore. One essential aspect for many is the vintage muscle car styling, which utilizes coined design terms such as coke bottle, straight-body, or fuselage design. Most of the time, these are cars that people remember as the greatest-looking sports cars of their generation. However, not every classic car was made the same. This is highly prevalent with this car, a 1958 Edsel Villager Stationwagon. While this vehicle may not be for everybody, it is just the right thing for one owner.
CARS
thedrive

This Custom Chevy Truck Chassis Is Sold Ready to be Slammed

Want to slam your truck into the earth but still haul earth? Here's your chassis. Roadster Shop is a reputable name in the world of vintage American car restoration. In the past, we've covered the company's efforts to sell basically brand new Square Body Chevy trucks powered by 650-horsepower LT4 V8s. Now they've done something a bit different, and arguably, equally impressive. The company has come out with a custom chassis designed to make slamming late '80s and '90s GM pickups—GMT400s—easier than ever. It's called the OBS Low-Pro chassis, and it packs some seriously impressive engineering.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Holman-Moody Ford Struts Its Stuff On The Auction Block

This insane racing vehicle is one of America’s most iconic American supercars to ever hit the racing circuit. Holman-Moody has become highly iconic within the automotive industry, especially in the NASCAR fandom. This is mainly due to their incredible role in shaping the way we build our race cars and helping to cement the distinctly American idea of always being the best into the hearts of enthusiasts across the nation. Everything from Nascar to road racing has seen these incredible cars fighting tooth and nail to take home the prize every time rubber touches asphalt. Nowadays, the company produces racing cars that push what an American speed demon can do. However, the classics are the actual diamonds in the rough.
CARS
Motor1.com

Torsus Unveils New Off-Road Chassis Cab For Building Adventure Rigs

The rugged Torsus Terrastorm arrives in a new Chassis configuration for builders that want to create a custom rig for off-road work. It starts has a Volkswagen Crafter, but the Slovakian company overhauls it into a much more capable machine. The Terrastorm Chassis is available with a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel...
CARS
Motorious

2001 Lister Storm GT From The Guikas Collection Can Join Your Car Collection

This unique factory car competed in the 2001, 2002, and 2003 FIA GT. Made by Lister Cars, a low volume British automaker, the Lister Storm was a homologated GT racing car that kicked off in 1993. Enlisted a massive engine, the Lister Storm got the largest V12 engine to be put into a car since a World War II wear Jaguar with 7.0-liter engine. The Storm would go on to be developed for motorsports in different configurations, with this one being the GT. You have a unique opportunity to this 2001 Lister Storm GT From The Guikas Collection, thanks to RM Sotheby’s.
CARS
phillystylemag.com

10 Travel-Ready Gifts for the Adventure Seeker

The world is big. Get out there and see it! If you or someone you love is living with wanderlust or trying out the nomad lifestyle, these must-have gifts will make time on the road as comfortable, enjoyable and addicting as possible. And if you're looking for tech or culture gifts, check out our other holiday guidesholiday guides.
LIFESTYLE
Motorious

Impressive 1974 De Tomaso Pantera Is An Italian-American Dream Car

One of only 1112 made in 1974, this is one of the best examples around. There’s no denying the Pantera is one of the more intriguing cars to come out of the 1970s. A true Italian-American hybrid, the mid-engined wonder is a bit of an oddity. Many have been modified to address certain innate issues in their design, but this 1974 De Tomaso Pantera features plenty of performance enhancements, pushing the car to new heights. The De Tomaso Pantera is an Italian mid-engine sports car that was produced for over 20 years from 1971 through 1993. The name Pantera means "Panther" in Italian, and this was the most popular vehicle created by De Tomaso with 7,000 examples built over those two decades.
CARS
Motorious

2013 BMW M3 Shows Off Decades Of Hard Labor And Design

This piece of German engineering is a beautiful testament to all that BMW represents, and you could own it. Modern BMW has given the world some of the most incredible luxury sedans, coupes, and roadsters ever to hit the streets of Europe. It's not like the old days of mere 300 horsepower machines rolling around the track at a pretty quick pace. Instead, we are in a new era of powerful, sleek, performance cars that could rival even the fastest of the classic BMW lineup. All of those years spent producing some of the fastest cars for their time, BMW was learning. Recently, that experience has come in handy with the German design team. Today's car stands to show you precisely what the famous manufacturer of automobiles was building up to.
CARS
Motorious

1972 Volkswagen Westfalia Bus Looking For Its Next Adventure

Who will be the lucky new owner of this incredible ‘72 camper van?. The Volkswagen Bus has always been a symbol of freedom and the ability to go anywhere, both in its home nation of Germany and the United States. So many people throughout the past have purchased a vehicle just like this for a variety of uses ranging from road trips to camping; this thing can do it all. With enough space to bring any friends and family you’d want, these vans were capable of tons of group adventures. That immense utility and unique style have made the Volkswagen Bus so iconic in today’s society. If you happen to be one of the special few who can handle this incredible experience, then this is the one for you!
CARS
