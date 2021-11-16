Custom Build 2015 VW Dune Buggy Is Ready For Adventure

It’s ready when you are!

Does the thought of a Volkswagen Dune Buggy conjure up feels of adventure and excitement? If it doesn’t, it should. This Custom Build 2015 VW Dune Buggy is a four-seater built for fun and comes with a lot of style. Being offered by Awesome Joe’s Auctions, this 2015 VW Dune Buggy Custom Build is ready to bring the fun to you.

Get ready for unforgettable drives in this professionally built machine. It was built the experts at Carolina Dune Buggies. When this buggy becomes part of your lifestyle, you’ll get the confidence in knowing that you’re not just buying someone else’s build that was thrown together on a whim, you’ll get a top of the line Buggy with confidence. This Acme Genesis bodied car is sitting on an Acme Genesis chassis that’s powered by a 21800cc VW engine with a 4-speed Manual Transaxle. The 2015 titled build can seat four and is covered in brilliant bronze metal flake paint that will attract looks everywhere it goes.

Features include:

* Rancho Pro Street 4-speed manual transaxle with an EMPI Super Duty clutch and EMPI shifter

* Chevrolet 4-wheel disc brakes

* Acme Genesis chassis with a fiberglass floorpan

* Independent rear suspension with adjustable coil-over-shocks

* Cloth and vinyl interior with VDO telemetry a tilt steering wheel

* Race Trim front buckets with three-point safety harnesses

* Custom, foldable cloth top

* Acme Genesis fiberglass body with optional Bubble Side Pods and

* Acme Genesis Brilliant Bronze Metal Flake paint

* H4 headlights, LED taillights and an Ahooga Horn

* 15-inch Cragar S/S wheels

* Polished exhaust

* Build invoice

* Tow Bar