Lexington County, SC

Aiken man sentenced to 10 years on Ammunition & Drug charges

By Dawn Wise
 6 days ago

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man was sentenced to ten years in federal prison after pleading guilty to felon in possession of ammunition and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In September of 2018, 29-year old, Aaron Shawayne Griffin, was pulled over by a Lexington County Sheriff’s Deputy for speeding.

As the deputy approached the passenger side of the vehicle, he could smell the odor of marijuana.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a backpack containing a large amount of cash, over 800 grams of methamphetamine, and two firearm magazines loaded with .40 caliber ammunition and 9mm ammunition.

Griffin’s prior record includes a 2010 simple possession of marijuana and resisting arrest and a 2015 misprision of a felony.

Griffin is a validated gang member and was on probation at the time of the offense.

WJBF

WJBF

