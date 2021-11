Below is a transcription of Mario Cristobal's postgame press conference after Saturday's 38-7 loss to Utah. "Disappointing for us in many ways. Best way to put it. Responsibility is completely mine. Every head coach should always do that, and then the other side there's a lot to play for, a lot. A lot of our goals, most of our goals are still ahead of us and we've gotta get ready for them quickly by going back to work and they ain't gonna fix themselves. Certainly not to the standard tonight. Credit to them, really good football team, they played really well."

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO