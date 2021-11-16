ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make The Holidays More Stylish With These Luxe Picks For Less From Saks OFF 5TH— Before They’re Gone!

By Us Weekly Staff
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
Winter is coming…which means, so is our fave holiday: Black Friday! Get a jumpstart on your gift-giving (or, let’s be real, just treat yourself!) with these luxe and affordable picks from Saks OFF 5TH. For the first time ever, Us Weekly readers can buy their holiday gifts directly from Saks OFF 5TH without ever leaving our website. Don’t hesitate! Saks OFF 5TH inventory sells out, so if you see the perfect gift at the right price, simply click the Fast Checkout button to buy it before it’s gone.

Sophisticated Slides

These chic Valentino by Mario Valentino quilted leather slides are absolutely *chef’s kiss.* Shop now to gift mom with this stunning and elegant accessory — for under $200. Use the Fast Checkout button before they’re sold out!

Charming Chain Bracelet

Our absolute fave pick for your BFF, this delicate chain bracelet (which is under $100!) centers around a romantic heart charm studded by diamonds. Friendship bracelets just got a major upgrade!

Winning Watch

Your main squeeze will this elegant Versus Versace statement watch, which features gold-tone stainless steel and the signature Versace lion’s head logo. Shop using the Fast Checkout button now because time is ticking on this find!!

Chic Crossbody

This sophisticated leather Valentino by Mario Valentino bag goes with literally everything, from a holiday party LBD to a sparkly New Year’s Eve ‘fit. This is an absolute must-have for someone with excellent taste — and who are we kidding, that’s you!

Bold Bucket Bag

Slay the gifting game with this gorgeous number! Enveloped in beachy macrame, this super on-trend Staud bucket bag is the essence of casual luxury. Perfect for your ultra-stylish daughter, or your TikTok-famous cousin! Don’t let this one get away. Use the Fast Checkout button without leaving this page.

