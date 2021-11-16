ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Princess Connect! Re: Dive is celebrating Christmas early with The Carol That Never Was

By Tanish Botadkar
pocketgamer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincess Connect! Re: Dive is celebrating Christmas early with a new holiday-themed story arc titled The Carol That Never Was. It will feature Christmas themed characters and events and lots more. Crunchyroll has quite a packed winter for the game’s fans so it is no wonder they are kicking off the...

www.pocketgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantaartsscene.com

A Christmas Carol

Some folks these days may think of all the Yuletide activities and just want to regard each of them as pure humbug. But be assured this is not the Christmas Carol you have seen before. Award winning David H. Bell, crafted this script based on Dickens’ beloved story. The usual office set and the old sitting room at Scrooge’s manor are not as usually seen, and the story line has been camped up a bit.
ENTERTAINMENT
Westword

A Christmas Carol Returns to the Denver Center With New Meaning

In normal times, the story of Scrooge — his stinginess and bad temper, his visitation by three ghosts and ultimate conversion into a kindly, charitable soul — may seem a bit of a Christmas cliché. Who doesn’t know the story? And who hasn’t seen one of its many pop-culture manifestations, from television specials to movies to cartoon figures like Disney’s Scrooge McDuck? But these aren’t normal times, and the Denver Center Theatre Company’s version of A Christmas Carol has always been rich, sumptuous and filled with music. It does full justice to Charles Dickens’s words, features adorable children and charming adults, has kids in the audience yelling with mingled fear and delight at the appearance of the ghosts (artistic director Chris Coleman says he has seen adults visibly flinch at the sudden, chain-rattling appearance of Jacob Marley), and attracts throngs of little boys in suits and little girls in sparkly dresses.
DENVER, CO
WTKR News 3

'Princess for a Day' hosts its annual Christmas Drive

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A program called 'Princess for a Day' is hosting its annual Christmas drive. The goal is to give back to 300 children within the community. "Each child receives three gifts that they actually put down from bicycles to microphones and as you can see barbies, barbie house," Coressa Williams, the program's director said.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
TBR News Media

Celebrate the holidays with ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Theatre Three

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for the 37th annual production of A Christmas Carol from Nov. 13 to Dec. 26. Celebrate the season with Long Island’s own holiday tradition and broadwayworld.com winner for Best Play. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present and future. A complimentary sensory sensitive abridged performance will be held on Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. $20 tickets in November; December tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Princess#Early Winter#The Focus Gacha#Premium Gacha Pool
toughpigs.com

The Muppets’ Christmas Caroling Coach Arrives at Disneyland

Ah, Muppets and Christmas. They go together like peanut butter and jelly, Abbot and Costello, and Muppets and Christmas. The folks at Disneyland know this too, and have thus brought the two things together once again to bring us The Muppets Christmas Caroling Coach. The new 9-minute live show is...
MOVIES
The Albany Herald

Georgia Ag Museum to present 'Wiregrass Christmas Carol'

TIFTON – Visitors can travel through time with the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture on Dec. 17 as it presents “A Wiregrass Christmas Carol.” Join prickly print shop owner Edwin G. Fitzer as he visits the past, present and future, guided by three spirits, and learns the meaning of Christmas.
TIFTON, GA
Columbia Basin Herald

A Dickens of a show: QHS to present ‘A Christmas Carol’

QUINCY — The classic tale of a man who learns how to celebrate Christmas on one eventful Christmas Eve comes to the Quincy High School stage courtesy of the QHS Drama Club. Performances of “A Christmas Carol” are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight and Nov. 19, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 20 at the QHS performing arts center, 403 NE Jackrabbit St.
QUINCY, WA
visitedmonds.com

Celebrate the Holidays, ‘With Joyful Ring, All Caroling!’

The Meredith Wilson classic, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” comes easily to mind when strolling the walkable streets of downtown Edmonds and the moody, but picturesque Waterfront during this festive time. Especially the part that goes: “Soon the bells will start, and the thing that will make...
EDMONDS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Google
Blue Springs Examiner

Gerald Dickens returns to area with 'A Christmas Carol' and more

The great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens returns to the metro area this weekend for a series of one-man performances, most of which have been filled with registrations. Gerald Dickens, a professional actor in England, has performed for Mid-Continent Public Library audiences for a couple of decades with his one-man rendition of “A Christmas Carol.” This year, in addition to three performances of that show, Dickens will perform a new show called “The Signalman with Gerald Dickens,” which previews his upcoming book about a deadly 1865 rail crash involving Charles Dickens.
LIBERTY, MO
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Audience member disrupts Guthrie's 'A Christmas Carol'

The Guthrie Theater's traditional holiday production of "A Christmas Carol" became more dramatic than usual on its opening night Friday, when a woman in the audience stood and screamed at other attendees for about half an hour before being escorted out. In a brief video taken by an audience member...
THEATER & DANCE
Gamespot

Princess Connect Re:Dive Kicks Off The Holidays With New Event And Characters

Developer Cygames and publisher Crunchyroll Games are bringing some holiday cheer to Princess Connect Re:Dive with a new story arc called The Carol That Never Was. The storyline begins November 22 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET and will be available to play until December 6 at 2:59 PM PT / 5:59 PM ET, adding two new holiday-themed characters and a special edition boss battle.
VIDEO GAMES
hamlethub.com

'A Christmas Carol; The Musical', Live on Stage in White Plains

The holidays are here! In this season of coming together with family & friends, enjoy the tradition of experiencing live theatre again. Come to ~. a spectacular musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well-known story. This timeless story enjoyed a decade-long run at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden. Order...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
twincitiesgeek.com

The Guthrie Brings a Fresh Take to A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol has been a beloved annual tradition at the Guthrie Theater since 1975 (except, of course, in 2020). While the production is always well done, it is hardly unique, since various adaptations of Charles Dickens’s novella—first published in 1843—have permeated pop culture to the point of near oversaturation. Throughout my life, I’ve seen the animated version with Mickey Mouse, listened to the audiobook read by Sir Patrick Stewart, read it in the newspaper when FoxTrot used it as the basis for a week’s worth of comic strips, and enjoyed a number of movie adaptations, including Scrooged (the comedy with Bill Murray) and, my personal vote for the best adaptation of the story, The Muppet Christmas Carol. At this point, the idea of seeing another adaptation of A Christmas Carol, no matter how well done, almost makes me want to say “Bah, humbug!” Is there anything new to really be seen from the story?
PERFORMING ARTS
The Times

Broadway Rose presents 'A Christmas Carol, The Musical'

Classic Dickens tale gets a dash of Broadway, beginning Nov. 24 and continuing through Dec. 23 at the Tigard theater.Broadway Rose Theatre Co. is putting a Broadway spin on a Charles Dickens classic with an upcoming presentation of "A Christmas Carol, the Musical." Performances kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and continue through Dec. 23, at the Tigard theater located at 12850 S.W. Grant Ave. "Bitter miser Ebenezer Scrooge has nearly humbugged his way through another Christmas Eve when the specter of his former partner, Jacob Marley, appears to warn him that three spirits will visit in the night to...
TIGARD, OR
thevistapress.com

Next up at Cygnet Theatre: A Christmas Carol

A SAN DIEGO HOLIDAY TRADITION CONTINUES WITH CYGNET THEATRE’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL. The seventh season features new cast members and new hope after a difficult period for theatre-goers, as well as free ticket opportunities for students and healthcare workers. SAN DIEGO, CA – A Christmas Carol returns to Cygnet Theatre...
SAN DIEGO, CA
piratesandprincesses.net

‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ Vinyl Soundtrack Is Coming Soon!

It feels like Christmas now that I know that one of the greatest Muppet movies ever made is getting a vinyl soundtrack! Coming on Black Friday (11/26), iam8bit is offering two variants of The Muppet Christmas Carol soundtrack. Yes, this is an official release from Disney Records. The pressings will...
CHRISTMAS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy