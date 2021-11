TEARS FOR FEARS ANNOUNCE THE NORTH AMERICAN LEG OF THE TIPPING POINT WORLD TOUR. FIRST ALBUM IN 17 YEARS, THE TIPPING POINT, OUT FEBRUARY 25TH, 2022 VIA CONCORD RECORDS. November 12th, 2021 – Iconic British duo, Tears For Fears, have announced the first leg of The Tipping Point World Tour in 2022, with Garbage as support. Kicking off in Cincinnati, OH on May 20th, the tour will see the band performing in over twenty cities across North America, including Los Angeles at the Forum on June 4th, before capping off with their last show in Wantagh, NY on June 25th. The run will mark Tears For Fears first U.S. tour since 2017.

