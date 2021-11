The restraint a Fort Worth, Texas teacher showed after being struck by a student was remarkable. A video only shows part of the action, most of the time we do not know what leads up to an incident, we just see that initial action along with the reaction from whoever is 'rolling' at the time. A video surfaced online showing a student at Fort Worth's Castleberry High School approaching and yelling at a teacher and eventually ends up striking the teacher on the arm. What isn't clear is what led up to the interaction, but what is clear is that this student assaulted a teacher.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO