New Xbox Game Pass Games Revealed for November

Dicey Dungeons has been out for two years on Steam and for a bit under a year on the Switch. Today, it was announced that Terry Cavanaugh’s much-beloved game would be coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles. But that’s not all – it will be coming to them on Game Pass as well. This is a fantastic game for the service as it’s great for either pick up and play sessions or more involved one – but for anyone who will be playing Forza Horizon 5 from morning until night, take a few breaks and enjoy Dicey Dungeons as well. There’s nothing else quite like it on the market and it should be exposed to a whole new fanbase thanks to Game Pass.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO