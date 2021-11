The box office disappointment of 2017's Justice League made the big-screen future of DC superheroes uncertain. But after years of fan agitation, the four-hour cut of Zack Snyder's Justice League was released on HBO Max earlier this year, reviving interest in Snyder's original superhero cast. Does that mean that those actors might continue those roles in the future? Henry Cavill — who played Superman in Snyder's Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before Justice League, and is currently the star of Netflix's The Witcher franchise — wouldn't say no.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO