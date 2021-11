People who exercise in a virtual gym might feel a boost of Herculean endurance with the help of athletic avatars. When using muscular avatars in a virtual reality spin studio, participants completed an intense workout more easily than when they used avatars with less-defined musculature, according to a small study presented at the CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems in May. The effect wasn’t just mental: participants embodying the muscular avatars also had lower heart rates during workouts than when they embodied avatars designed with lower percentages of muscle and higher percentages of body fat. The researchers hope game designers will use their findings to enhance the experience of exercising in virtual reality.

FITNESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO