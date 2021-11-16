Open Source IPO Boom: What GitLab And Confluent Show Us About The Future Of Software

Our theme of Work From Home Stocks - which includes companies that provide software focused on connectivity, collaboration, and cybersecurity - has underperformed considerably, returning just about 1% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500 which is up by a solid 25% over the same period. The theme is lagging as investors rotate out of high-growth software names that soared through the pandemic, into more cyclical stocks and value picks to play the reopening of the economy and the potential rise in interest rates. However, there’s probably still good reason to consider these stocks. Covid-19 is proving more difficult to contain despite the wide availability of vaccines, with regions including Europe and Russia battling new waves of infections. Cases in the U.S. have also trended slightly higher over the last week and there are concerns that there could be a winter surge as millions of Americans travel through the holidays. Considering this, it’s likely that organizations will continue to allow employees to work from home in the near term, with hybrid work models likely to remain in place in the long run.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 HOURS AGO