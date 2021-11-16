ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Open Source IPO Boom: What GitLab And Confluent Show Us About The Future Of Software

By Glenn Solomon
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago

For the last year, I’ve been writing about open-source companies and a wave of developer-centric software companies that are upending the traditional enterprise software market—and will soon collectively be worth more than $1 trillion in combined market capitalization. That day is getting closer ever since GitLab and Confluent went public. The...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Holo

Via the Holochain, Holo looks to become a distributed internet powering decentralized applications. The Holochain network exists outside the blockchain and does not require a global ledger to verify transactions. Holochain has yet to launch its Beta phase, however the opportunity to invest early still exists. Cryptocurrency blockchains are rarely...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Enterprise Software#Software Companies#Software Projects
TechCrunch

What open source-based startups can learn from Confluent’s success story

In the past, this often meant providing help desk-style services for companies who appreciated what the open source software could do but wanted to have the so-called “throat to choke” if something went wrong. Another way that these companies have made money has been creating an on-prem version with certain enterprise features, particularly around scale or security, the kind of thing that large operations need as table stakes before using a particular product. Today, customers typically can install on-prem or in their cloud of choice.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Open-source leaders seek to fill the gaps in software supply chain security

Security of the software supply chain has gained significant attention over the past year. Two major cybersecurity attacks — SolarWinds and Kaseya — proved sharp reminders to reexamine every component of software development and deployment, including what they are and where they came from. The first signs of major supply...
SOFTWARE
Seekingalpha.com

Braze's IPO: What To Know About The Stock & How To Invest

Investors interested in Braze's stock, once its initial public offering is complete, should consider investigating the company’s financial position, business prospects, and risks, before deciding whether to buy shares. Learn more about the Braze IPO and how to buy BRZE stock. What Is Braze?. Braze is a cloud-based software company...
STOCKS
automotiveworld.com

What role will open architectures play in future automotive software?

The scale of transformation currently taking place in the automotive industry is breathtaking, especially when it comes to software. Even to industry insiders with decades of automotive experience, change seems to be happening on a scale previously unknown. One such insider is Dipti Vachani, Vice President and General Manager of...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
CSO

Software composition analysis explained, and how it identifies open-source software risks

Software composition analysis (SCA) refers to obtaining insight into what open-source components and dependencies are being used in your application, and how—all in an automated fashion. This process serves the purpose of assessing the security of these components and any potential risks or licensing conflicts brought forth by them. Incorporating SCA tools in your software development workflow correctly is a significant step toward strengthening the security and integrity of the software supply chain by ensuring any borrowed code doesn’t introduce security risks or legal compliance issues into your products.
SOFTWARE
iotbusinessnews.com

The Security Risks of Open Source Software

The phrase “no person is an island” means that no person is completely self-sufficient; all of us rely on others to some extent in order to survive and thrive. The same is true of software. While it is technically possible for every piece of software to be built completely from scratch, this simply isn’t practical in most cases.
SOFTWARE
The Motley Fool

What You Need to Know About the Next Big Space IPO

Planet operates the world's largest constellation of satellites taking photos of Earth from orbit. Before the end of this year, Planet will IPO with the assistance of SPAC company dMY Technology Group. That IPO will be the beginning of a 5-year span of 44% annual growth for Planet. Valued at...
INDUSTRY
makeuseof.com

The 8 Best Open-Source Project Management Software

Open-source project management software is becoming an alternative for organizations, since using these programs balances cost and functionality. You can use these management tools to organize teams and projects. With the right project management tool, you can automate tasks like resource allocation, budget tracking, scheduling, and time management. This article...
SOFTWARE
CNBC

Software company Weave goes public via IPO

Roy Banks, Weave CEO, joins 'TechCheck' to discuss what Weave is and how the company operates. Banks explains details around Weave and what some of his hopes are for veterans.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Apiiro Unveils Open Source Software Toolkit to Combat Dependency Confusion Attacks

Moshe Zioni, VP of Security Research, to Demo Apiiro’s Dependency Combobulator at Black Hat Europe 2021. Apiiro, the leader in Application Risk Management, announced the release of the Dependency Combobulator, a modular and extensible open source toolkit to detect and prevent dependency confusion attacks. The Dependency Combobulator allows organizations to safeguard against this newly uncovered type of risk, which has been on the rise this year as a key vector in supply chain attacks targeting dependencies within software packages. This new solution is a critical element in Apiiro’s multidimensional approach to securing the Software Development Lifecycle to prevent both direct and supply chain attacks.
SOFTWARE
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
investmentu.com

Knightscope IPO: What Investors Should Know About KSCP Stock

The anticipated Knightscope IPO is coming to the market. The robotics company will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker KSCP. Here’s what we know…. William Santana Li and Stacy Dean Stephens launched Knightscope in 2013. The advanced security technologies company builds autonomous security robots (ASRs). The company is on a mission to make America the safest country in the world.
REAL ESTATE
Forbes

DocuSign, Zoom: With Covid Cases On The Rise, Should You Buy Work From Home Stocks?

Our theme of Work From Home Stocks - which includes companies that provide software focused on connectivity, collaboration, and cybersecurity - has underperformed considerably, returning just about 1% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500 which is up by a solid 25% over the same period. The theme is lagging as investors rotate out of high-growth software names that soared through the pandemic, into more cyclical stocks and value picks to play the reopening of the economy and the potential rise in interest rates. However, there’s probably still good reason to consider these stocks. Covid-19 is proving more difficult to contain despite the wide availability of vaccines, with regions including Europe and Russia battling new waves of infections. Cases in the U.S. have also trended slightly higher over the last week and there are concerns that there could be a winter surge as millions of Americans travel through the holidays. Considering this, it’s likely that organizations will continue to allow employees to work from home in the near term, with hybrid work models likely to remain in place in the long run.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Mark Cuban Opens up About the Future of Cryptocurrency (Exclusive)

Mark Cuban is a big advocate for cryptocurrency. One of the things the Dallas Mavericks owner is doing is inviting two students to a Mavericks game and surprising them with a "Bitcoin Toss" where they can earn $23,000 in Bitcoin. But will cryptocurrency be the main source of currency in the foreseeable future? PopCulture.com caught with Cuban via email, who revealed where he sees cryptocurrency heading in the next 10 years.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Streamlabs changes its name after backlash from Twitch stars and open source software maker

Streamlabs, formerly Streamlabs OBS, changed its name Wednesday after backlash spread on Twitter against the company over alleged sketchy business practices. The OBS Project, short for Open Broadcaster Software, provided the open source technical framework for Streamlabs. But in spite of Streamlabs’ decision to include “OBS” in its name, the company and the open source project were apparently never on good terms.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Forbes

286K+
Followers
85K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy