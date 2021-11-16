ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Save 96% off a lifetime plan to iBrave Cloud Web Hosting — or alternative deal

Neowin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's highlighted deal comes via our Apps + Software section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 96% off a lifetime subscription to iBrave Cloud Web Hosting. Unlimited storage, websites, bandwidth, subdomains, and more! It's the best platform to launch your own website in seconds. If you're...

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

Related
chromeunboxed.com

How to score this new Samsung Chromebook from Walmart for only $87

If you’re in the market for a “cheap” Chrome OS laptop, there’s never been a better time to pick up a new Chromebook under $200. Even now, you can head over to Best Buy and find nearly a dozen devices priced as low as ninety-nine dollars and some of these Chromebooks are actually decent models. However, there’s one deal going right now that can score you one of the better budget-minded Chromebooks on the market for as little as $87 but there is a catch.
COMPUTERS
mobilesyrup.com

Amazon plans to build servers to host cloud computing in Calgary

Amazon is on track to open a second cloud computing server hub in Canada with a new location planned for Calgary in Alberta. The hub is being placed in Calgary to provide better coverage for Western Canada since the only other Canadian server hub for Amazon web services (AWS) is in Montreal.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Performance#Ebooks#Web Apps#Ibrave Cloud Web Hosting#Neowin Deals#Ibrave Hosting#Friendly#Save#Wordpress
Bay Net

Is It Worth It To Start A Web Hosting Reseller Business?

As commerce steadily continues to move more towards a digital future (along with the rest of the world, for that matter), there is a lot of emphasis and overall understanding surrounding not just what is work for the space up until this point but also what is going to be most innovative as we move forward into the digital era and beyond. Every aspect of life as we know it and every corresponding industry has been and continues to be impacted in bright and exciting ways. As such, the world around us becomes more digitally and technologically focused and even reliant all the time. It is a whole new world and it is one where we are seeing more and more focus on modern marvels...like the online landscape.
INTERNET
Ghacks Technology News

Ghacks Deals: 16% off Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan

Adobe's Creative Cloud Photography plan includes the professional applications Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop for the desktop and iPad, and 20 Gigabytes of cloud storage. You can now get this plan for 16% off as part of our pre-Black Friday deals. Adobe Lightroom is a photo editing and organizing application, Adobe...
TECHNOLOGY
linuxtoday.com

Self-Hosted and Open-Source Alternatives to Popular Services

The internet is a prominent place. And while it may feel like a few huge names like Netflix, Dropbox, and Facebook run the show, they are far from the only option you have available. It’s now easier than ever to find a self-hosted alternative to just about any online platform.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Black Friday 2021 web hosting deals

Black Friday is arguably the perfect time of the year to score a fantastic deal on top tier web hosting services as many providers have slashed their plan prices by up to 75% off. Creating and maintaining a website can be a complex and expensive affair but this year's Black...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
mactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: MacX Video Converter Pro: Lifetime License

MacX Video Converter Pro is an all-in-one Mac video processing tool integrated with video converter, compressor, downloader, editor, screen recorder, and slideshow maker. MacX Video Converter Pro is an all-in-one Mac video processing tool integrated with video converter, compressor, downloader, editor, screen recorder, and slideshow maker. With 370+ codec libraries, MacX Video Converter Pro works on any video and audio files and goes beyond the current mainstream SD/HD videos, all the way up to UHD 4K, 5K and 8K clips. MacX Video Converter Pro is in the lead in processing HEVC/H.265. Hardware-accelerated HEVC transcoding helps 4K videos go to your screen in unparalleled speed. No more hang-up, lengthy wait, or high CPU usage under HEVC workloads anymore. The plus point of having the tool is that it delivers the highest possible quality without pixelation problems or unwanted noise, thanks to High-Quality Engine and Deinterlacing.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

OVHcloud web hosting review

Although OVHcloud’s cloud hosting solutions have managed to put an affordable price tag on their top-notch services, there is a hidden price to be paid that becomes evident when dealing with their customer support staff. OVH deals. at OVH. Founded in 1999 by Octave Claba, OVHcloud is a French web...
INTERNET
Neowin

Get Rootpal: Lifetime Subscription at 94% off

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Apps + Software section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 94% off Rootpal WordPress Hosting Startup Plan: Lifetime Subscription. Get tools and resources specifically built to help you get the most out of your WordPress website. Rootpal is a WordPress hosting...
COMPUTERS
mactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: mSpy Mobile Phone Tracker: Lifetime Subscription

MSpy Mobile Phone Tracker is a parental control app that makes it possible to track your kid’s online activity remotely. Available for Android and iOS, mSpy provides parents with clear insights into their kids’ smartphone usage. mSpy Mobile Phone Tracker: Lifetime Subscription – Keep Tabs of Your Children’s Smartphone Activities...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Black Friday 2021 Adobe Creative Cloud deal gets you up to 40% off now through Nov. 26

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Adobe's deals on its Creative Cloud All Apps plan is a regular event -- so much so, that if you need to subscribe and have the luxury of waiting it's worth delaying to get the discount off the first year. This time around, now through Nov. 26, new subscribers can get 40% off the All Apps plan for individuals ($30 a month or $359.88 paid annually), 70% off for students and teachers ($16 a month) and almost 40% off the Creative Cloud Teams plan ($50 a month per license).
SHOPPING
T3.com

Cheap Adobe Black Friday deal knocks 39% off the All Apps plan

If you've been waiting for the Adobe Black Friday deal to drop, your wait is officially over. Adobe remains the industry standard for creative professionals, but at full price it's a big investment. Thankfully, Adobe has come through with an excellent Black Friday offer: knocks the price down by a huge 39%. This is the official Black Friday pricing; you won't get a cheaper deal by waiting until 26 Nov.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Best deals Nov. 14: Save $182 on Sennheiser headphones, $150 off WD SSD, and more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Sunday's best deals include $182.98 off Sennheiser noise-cancelling headphones, $150 off a portable Western Digital SSD, $250 off an iRobot Roomba vacuum, and more!
ELECTRONICS
Neowin

Get a lifetime of Sticky Password Premium and VPN Unlimited for just $29.99

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Apps + Software section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 92% off a Lifetime Password Manager & Privacy Subscription Bundle. Browse with guaranteed security and easily log in to your accounts with these best-selling password manager and VPN apps. Sticky Password...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Microsoft Office Black Friday deal saves you 17% on a lifetime download

It’s not just hardware on sale during the holiday shopping season — you can also pick up in-demand software like a Microsoft Office Black Friday deal for a significant discount. After all, what good is your new office computer if you don’t have the programs to take full advantage of it? All over major retailers such as Amazon, you’ll find the best Black Friday deals for office programs, creative editing tools, and video games. If you plan to make a computer upgrade around this time of the year, definitely consider picking up some installers for essential software as well.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy