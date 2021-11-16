ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Semiconductors-The Backbone For All Technology Past, Present And Future

By Tim Bajarin
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On November 15th of 2021, Intel celebrated the 50th anniversary of its first semiconductor known as the 4004 processor. On this anniversary date, Intel put the importance of the 4004 into historical perspective- "With its launch in November 1971, the 4004 paved the path for modern microprocessor computing –...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 1

Related
ocmomblog.com

How Is Technology Changing the Future of Healthcare

When we talk about technology, we often envision robots and machines. While that is true to an extent, technology goes beyond a mainstream depiction, and nowadays, it is all about automation. Most of the features technology brings to the medical sector help the practitioners do their jobs effectively and efficiently. The future of healthcare looks promising with the bonus of technological advancements. The industry can’t resist technological evolution, as the population is growing steadily, and more people need healthcare more than ever. Resistance to change is a bad idea. Time and time again, we know that the success of any sector lies in their dedication to adapt to change. However, it is also equally important to understand why technology is essential for the healthcare sector. Here is what you need to know:
MENTAL HEALTH
ciodive.com

The new normal demands a new e-commerce strategy: Cloud-native provides a futureproof technology backbone

The global COVID-19 pandemic changed consumers' behavior, expectations and preferences in ways that none of us could have anticipated. Digital touchpoints became far more important in purchasing journeys for everything from automobiles to financial services, and from consumer packaged goods to real estate. Meanwhile, as brands rushed to provide their customers with personalized, seamless, user-friendly and intuitive online experiences, competition in the digital space has heated up.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Dangerfield
Forbes

The Future Of Mortgage Technology: Benefits And Threats

Ike Suri, CEO & Chairman - sets the vision, strategy and execution plan for Fundingshield, he draws upon his 25+ years of tech experience. At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, analysts wondered how various industries would adapt to the new “work-from-home” reality. This was particularly relevant in industries that had traditionally been slow to adopt new technologies, including banks and mortgage firms. However, those of us who had been a part of the technological revolution in banking over the past half-decade were not surprised to see companies successfully transition employees to remote work and rely increasingly on automation. That willingness to embrace new technology enabled the most productive year ever for the lenders my company works with.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Holo

Via the Holochain, Holo looks to become a distributed internet powering decentralized applications. The Holochain network exists outside the blockchain and does not require a global ledger to verify transactions. Holochain has yet to launch its Beta phase, however the opportunity to invest early still exists. Cryptocurrency blockchains are rarely...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxp Semiconductors#Semiconductor Industry#Personal Computing#Tech#Ibm
FXStreet.com

The next big cryptocurrency: Seven altcoins set to explode in 2022

Not many predicted the events of the past 2 years. In 2021, Bitcoin had a massive surge. Its price has reached an all-time high (ATH) of $68,521 in November. Crypto market capitalization now stands at $2.91 trillion. In the meantime, the DeFi market in particular has gained popularity among investors. It grew by almost $100 billion since the beginning of 2021 and reached a $112 billion market cap.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Issues Warning To Its Investors

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the memecoin advertised as Dogecoin-killer (CRYPTO: DOGE) turned utility token — issued a warning to its investors after they were targeted by scammers. What Happened: In a Sunday tweet, Shiba Inu's team warned its followers "of a recent scam, traveling social media, and other communication...
MARKETS
Luay Rahil

Amazon workers prepare global strike on Black Friday

Amazon workers in 20 countries are preparing to strike on Black Friday as part of the "Make Amazon Pay" campaign. Employees are trying to improve their working conditions and demand accountability from their managers. The campaign is led by "Make Amazon Pay," which says, "We are workers and activists divided by geography and our role in the global economy but united in our commitment to Make Amazon Pay fair wages, its taxes and for its impact on the planet."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk responds to JPMorgan suit with “final warning” — for a 1-Star Yelp review

Last week, reports emerged that JPMorgan, one of the United States’ biggest banks, has sued Tesla for $162 million over stock warrants that are linked to CEO Elon Musk’s “funding secured” tweet from August 2018. The lawsuit seems to have been taken in stride by the Tesla CEO, who responded to the litigation in a way that is very much in character.
BUSINESS
idropnews.com

Inside Apple Leaks | What’s Changed? The Past, Present, and Future of Leaks

Apple leaks have been around for ages now, but they have changed in the last two years. It all started with my mate and fellow leaker Jon Prosser. More specifically, when he leaked the exact day and time of the iPhone SE press release. At first glance, this may seem like accurate information that he somehow obtained, but more importantly, it set a precedent for who could and couldn’t be a leaker.
TECHNOLOGY
top1000funds.com

Investing in the backbone of the future energy system

Power prices will not fall to zero in a world of renewables and renewable energy generation ebbs and flows require smoothing and investment in new technologies according to experts on renewable energy. Gas will be in the system longer as a bridge fuel, and investors should also explore opportunities in construction-ready or operational fixed-price renewable energy assets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Rolling Stone

Apple’s Newly-Updated AirPods are Already $79 Off on Amazon

Apple’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but the brand new AirPods Pro are $79 off at Amazon right now as part of a surprise Apple sale. That brings them down to just $169.99 — the lowest price we’re seeing at any retailer right now (for comparison: the AirPods Pro retail for $249 at Apple.com). No coupon code is required for this deal. This discount is surprising because Apple just released these updated AirPods Pro this past week....
ELECTRONICS
Forbes

Forbes

286K+
Followers
85K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy