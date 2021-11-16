Husker Recruit Watch: Hayes' team wins regional title; Raiola goes off for seven TD passes

The Lakers earned the early upper hand in the evening's match, working around a trio of Sydney Upton kills to take a 9-3 lead with help from Krysta Berard, Emily DeGree and Paige Berard, as well as an Ava Feist ace. Ryan struck right back with a 10-5 stretch to climb back into the affairs, led by none other than Upton. Chinelo Udekwe notched two of her 13 total kills to begin the run and Upton closed it out with an ace and three more kills.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO