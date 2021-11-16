ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Form 4 GreenSky, Inc. For: Nov 12 Filed by: FREISHTAT GREGG STEVEN

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of,...

www.streetinsider.com

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. The shares were purchased in multiple...
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sale of shares was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan entered into by the...
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Each Restricted Stock Unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of OSK common stock. 2. Restricted Stock Unit...
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 INSIGHT ENTERPRISES INC For: Nov 19 Filed by: LAMNECK KENNETH T

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sales reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 NEVRO CORP For: Nov 22 Filed by: WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average purchase price. These shares were purchased in...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 RESMED INC For: Nov 18 Filed by: De Witte Jan

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Shares awarded...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP For: Nov 18 Filed by: DEMETRIOU STEVEN J.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 VIASAT INC For: Nov 19 Filed by: DANKBERG MARK D

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 VIASAT INC For: Nov 19 Filed by: Lippert Keven K

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 GAN Ltd For: Nov 12 Filed by: Arouh Michael

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The RSUs will settle into ordinary shares in four equal annual installments during continued service, with the first installment settling...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form SC TO-T/A Adamas Pharmaceuticals Filed by: SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Tender Offer Statement under Section 14(d)(1) or 13(e)(1) ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (Name of Subject Company (Issuer)) SUPERNUS REEF, INC. (Offeror) A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of. SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (Parent of Offeror) Common...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD) Files For a Proposed Nasdaq Uplisting

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD) Files For a Proposed Nasdaq Uplisting

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (PINK: APLD) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed public offering of its common stock. Applied Blockchain intends to apply to list the common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "APLD." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 3 Enservco Corp For: Nov 02 Filed by: Kelly Donovan

1. Shares were issued to the reporting person pursuant to a restricted stock grant. Restrictions lapse on 7,500 shares each on 12/31/2021 and 12/31/2022. /s/ Donovan Kelly 11/17/2021. **...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form SC 13D/A Inuvo, Inc. Filed by: INGALLS & SNYDER LLC

Schedule 13D ------------------------------------------- OMB APPROVAL ------------------------------------------- OMB Number: Expires: Estimated average burden hours per form................... ------------------------------------------- UNITED STAES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 13D Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. 4)* Inuvo, Inc. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Name of Issuer) Common -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Title of Class of Securities) 46122W204 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (CUSIP Number) Christian C. Park Ingalls & Snyder, LLC 1325 Avenue of the Americas New York, NY 10019 (212) 269-7894 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications) November 18, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement) If the filing person has previously filed a statement of Schedule 13G to report the acquisition which is the subject of the Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of 240.13d-1(e), 240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box [ ]. *The remainder of this cover page shall be filed out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page. The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes). (Continued on following page(s))
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 3 SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP For: Nov 18 Filed by: ENZOR GARY

1. In connection with his appointment to the Board of Directors of Sharps Compliance, Mr. Enzor will be issued 13,804 restricted stock awards to vest as follows: (i) 3,451 shares on December 31, 2021, (ii) 3,451 shares on March 31, 2022, (iii) 3,451 shares on June 30, 2022 and (iv) 3,451 shares on September 30, 2022.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K CAMBER ENERGY, INC. For: Nov 19

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. November 19, 2021. Camber Energy, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Ondas Holdings Inc. For: Nov 17 Filed by: Kantor Stewart

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EverQuote, Inc. For: Nov 17 Filed by: DENINGER PAUL F

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 PubMatic, Inc. For: Nov 18 Filed by: BLACK CATHLEEN

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS

