Form 4 GreenSky, Inc. For: Nov 12 Filed by: FREISHTAT GREGG STEVEN

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Schedule 13D ------------------------------------------- OMB APPROVAL ------------------------------------------- OMB Number: Expires: Estimated average burden hours per form................... ------------------------------------------- UNITED STAES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 13D Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. 4)* Inuvo, Inc. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Name of Issuer) Common -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Title of Class of Securities) 46122W204 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (CUSIP Number) Christian C. Park Ingalls & Snyder, LLC 1325 Avenue of the Americas New York, NY 10019 (212) 269-7894 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications) November 18, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement) If the filing person has previously filed a statement of Schedule 13G to report the acquisition which is the subject of the Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of 240.13d-1(e), 240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box [ ]. *The remainder of this cover page shall be filed out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page. The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes). (Continued on following page(s))

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO