Erica Irlbeck is a professor in the Department of Agricultural Education & Communications. Erica Irlbeck, a professor of agricultural communications within the Department of Agricultural Education and Communications at Texas Tech University, has been named one of two recipients of the National Teaching & Student Engagement Award. The award, presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Excellence in College and University Teaching in Food and Agricultural Sciences national awards program, celebrates university faculty for their use of innovative teaching methods and service to students.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO