ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Vox Media Buys Podcast Studio Criminal Productions

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Criminal Productions , the rising podcast studio founded by Phoebe Judge and Lauren Spohrer, has been acquired by Vox Media .

It is the latest major acquisition in the audio space and follows Amazon’s purchase of Wondery, a slew of deals for Spotify and The New York Times Company’s acquisition of Serial Productions.

Vox Media, which owns publications including New York Magazine, Eater, Recode and Vox, has been expanding its podcast business with the acquisition of Preet Bharara’s Cafe Studios, and sales and distribution partnerships with the likes of The Prof G Pod with Scott Galloway, Longform, Gastropod, and Waveform: The MKBHD Podcast.

Criminal Productions is behind hit podcasts Criminal, This Is Love and Phoebe Reads a Mystery . The company was formed in 2013 by Judge and Spohrer, who previously worked together at public radio station WUNC.

Criminal , which features close-end episodes of up to 30 minutes, tells stories of people who’ve done wrong, been wronged, or gotten caught somewhere in the middle, while This Is Love investigates life’s most persistent mystery.

The deal will allow Criminal Productions double its staff, expand Criminal into a weekly show and launch a range of new serialized shows. The company will also look to expand the franchises beyond beyond podcasting, potentially including subscription products, further investment in live events, and intellectual property development. Both shows have been in development on the television side.

Vox Media Podcast Network will manage podcast advertising sales starting in January, transitioning from PRX’s Radiotopia podcast network.

“After making these shows independently for the past seven years, we are delighted to join the talented journalists and podcast team at Vox Media. This new chapter gives us a perfect home to grow Criminal, launch new shows, and bring even more stories to our listeners,” said Phoebe Judge.

“Criminal broke new artistic ground when it launched, and Phoebe and Lauren have built it into an impressive business. As a longtime admirer of their work, I’m thrilled to see how we can take it to the next level as part of VMPN, while broadening the network’s scope into new genres,” added Marty Moe, president of Vox Media Studios.

AGM Securities, an affiliate of United Talent Agency, advised Phoebe Judge and Lauren Spohrer and Criminal Productions, while Sklar Kirsh served as legal counsel to Criminal Productions. Arent Fox served as outside legal counsel for Vox Media.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Scott Mills Promoted To CEO Of ViacomCBS’ BET

ViacomCBS has promoted Scott Mills to Chief Executive of BET. Mills has been upped after spending four years as President of the network. He has been with BET and ViacomCBS in a variety of roles since joining the former in 1997 as SVP, Business Development. He was COO of BET Interactive, CFO, and President and COO of the network before moving to Viacom to become EVP and Chief Administrative Officer responsible for Human Resources, Media Technology Services, Real Estate, Programming Acquisitions, Facilities and Security. The promotion comes after a busy year for BET, which launched BET Studios in partnership with the likes of Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones. During his time running BET, he was also responsible for the launch of BET+ and has worked with talent including Tyler Perry, Lena Waithe and Lee Daniels.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Endeavor Content Hires WarnerMedia Veteran Tiffany Mayberry As Head Of DEI

Endeavor Content said Monday that it has hired longtime WarnerMedia executive Tiffany Mayberry as its Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, a newly created role at the film and TV studio. Mayberry most recently served as Director, Enterprise Inclusion at WarnerMedia. Previously, she had been Director, Employee Engagement at Warner Bros Entertainment and had roles in TV production legal, working on projects including Big Little Lies, Insecure and Succession at HBO during her 15 years with the company. At Endeavor Content, she will be based in Los Angeles and oversee the strategic direction of DEI initiatives and platforms across the studio’s film...
BUSINESS
Deadline

John Wells Productions Options ‘The High Coast’ Crime Novels For Television

EXCLUSIVE: John Wells Productions has optioned the rights to Swedish author Tove Alsterdal’s three-book crime series The High Coast for series adaptation. A writer is not yet attached. The first novel, We Know You Remember, was published in Sweden in 2020 and won the Best Crime Novel of the Year Award as well as The Glass Key Award, the most prestigious prize in the genre in the Nordic region. It was shortlisted for Best Book of the Year. We Know You Remember introduces police detective Eira Sjodin as she investigates the disappearance of a girl, a hidden body, and a decades-long cover-up....
TV SERIES
tcu360.com

FTDM offers new topics in production course on podcasting

A new podcasting class in the Film, Television and Digital Media department was offered for the first time this fall. The class introduced students to the growing medium of podcasting and offered them the opportunity to create their own podcasts to get their messages out. The topics range from famous movies to heavy music to celebrity fandoms and many more.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Judge
Person
Scott Galloway
headstuff.org

Podcast News roundup | Vox Media Acquires Criminal Productions & More!

Welcome back to the HeadStuff Podcast News Round-Up were we take a look at what’s happening in the world of podcasting and give you a recommendation or two along the way. This week we look at Vox Media’s acquisition of Criminal Productions, the rise in spoken word audio and the new podcast from iHeartRadio and the San Diego Wildlife Zoo Alliance, Amazing Life.
WORLD
Current

‘Criminal’ will leave Radiotopia to join Vox

Criminal, one of the most popular podcasts on PRX’s Radiotopia network, is leaving for Vox, the company announced Tuesday. A deal to acquire Criminal Productions closed Monday, a Vox spokesperson told Current. Vox declined to disclose the financial terms for its acquisition of Criminal Productions, which was founded by former public radio journalists Phoebe Judge and Lauren Spohrer in 2013.
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

Boston’s WBUR Launches CitySpace Studio To Produce Branded Podcasts.

Podcasting has allowed public media to expand its business in new ways, such as subscriptions and offering edgier content. Now WBUR Boston (90.9) is leveraging its custom content studio CitySpace Productions to expand into the production of branded podcasts. The public radio station’s pitch is that it will bring the same audio production quality of its own podcasts to outside marketers and organizations.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcasting#Advertising#Wondery#Serial Productions#New York Magazine#Preet Bharara#Cafe Studios#The Prof G Pod#The Mkbhd Podcast#Wunc#Vox Media Podcast Network#Prx
vg247.com

Kojima Productions launches new media division focusing on film, TV and music

Death Stranding developer and PlayStation collaborator, Kojima Productions, has launched a new division in Los Angeles, California, dedicated to producing music, TV and film. The studio, which Kojima initially set up after being inspired by Media Molecule as "a small, intimate type of studio", will expand into the US via a new division lead by Riley Russell, who moves over from a nearly-three decade run at PlayStation where, most notably, they were employed as chief legal officer, and VP of business affairs (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz).
LOS ANGELES, CA
altchar.com

Kojima Productions open new California studio to work on film and TV

Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima is expanding his Kojima Productions studio to films, TV and other forms of entertainment beyond video games, it's been officially announced. The new Kojima Productions business division will be opening in California, USA. Kojima has been trying to merge the film...
CALIFORNIA STATE
videogameschronicle.com

Kojima Productions has officially expanded into TV and film with LA studio

Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions has officially expanded into music, television and film. On Monday, the Japanese game developer announced a new division located in Los Angeles, California, which it says will expand its games into other mediums. According to GamesIndustry.biz, the new division will be led by PlayStation veteran Riley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Abuse Of Power’ Podcast From ‘The Staircase’s David Rudolf & Campfire Bought By Audible, Gets Two Season Order

EXCLUSIVE: Audible has acquired the rights to crime podcast Abuse of Power, from David Rudolf, the lawyer behind Netflix and Canal+’s The Staircase, Sonya Pfeiffer and Campfire Studios, and has ordered a further two seasons. Deadline revealed last year that the lawyer and his wife had teamed up with The Innocent Man producer Campfire Studios, the Wheelhouse-backed business run by Ross Dinerstein, had launched the Abuse of Power series in association with Acast. Now, the Amazon-owned audio service has picked up the rights and is extending the franchise. The second season of the show, which you can listen to a trailer below, will...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
Deadline

Sound Stage Building, Buying Boom Accelerates As Hackman Capital To Develop New ‘Basin Media Studios’ In Toronto

LA-based Hackman Capital Partners just announced its latest project — working with the City of Toronto to develop a new complex called Basin Media Studios amid a production boom in that city and a global race to expand capacity to accommodate the explosion of TV and film production.  Construction is planned to start by 2023 on 8.9 acres of a publicly-owned parcel on the waterfront of the Media City district of Toronto’s Port Lands, a redevelopment zone focused on growing Toronto’s $2 billion screen-based industries. It will offer eight large, state-of-the-art sound stages, production offices and support and workshop space. An...
BUSINESS
rekkerd.org

Save 40% on ROLI Studio smart production suite, on sale for $59 USD

Plugin Boutique is offering a 40% discount on ROLI Studio, the all-in-one sound library and music production suite that is designed to help you find inspiration faster. Multidimensional sounds, unique production tools, intuitive design and seamless integration: it all comes together in ROLI Studio, the all-in-one smart production suite for discovering new ideas with speed and ease.
COMPUTERS
The Gadsden Times

DAVID MURDOCK COLUMN: On new media, and trying to get through podcasts

The media landscape has changed so rapidly the past decade that it’s difficult for me to keep up. For example, I “cut the cord” on cable television service, but a while after many others had done so. I’m just generally not an “early adopter” of new technologies. In other words, I’m not usually the first person in my peer group to try new tech when it first appears.
GADSDEN, AL
pro-tools-expert.com

Are We Buying The Wrong Studio Stands?

Anyone who has ever looked up the price of vintage audio equipment can't help but to have noticed that compared to modern equipment most of it is pretty expensive. This is largely because good engineering costs. By engineering what I mean is making things the old-fashioned way out of metal and analog components with moving parts and tight tolerances. Digital products are expensive to develop because you need clever people but are largely cheap to manufacture.
ELECTRONICS
Deadline

Waukesha Parade Horror As SUV Plows Into Spectators; 5 Killed, More than 40 Injured, Officials Plan Press Conference

SECOND UPDATE, 7:13 AM PT: CNN and MSNBC reported that authorities are investigating whether the driver of the vehicle had been fleeing another incident. Police took into custody a person of interest. The Associated Press, quoting law enforcement sources, identified the person as Darrell Brooks, 39. Authorities are planning a press conference for later on Monday. NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will anchor a special report, with Tom Llamas reporting from Waukesha. Llamas also will anchor Top Story with Tom Llamas for NBC News NOW. UPDATE 11 PM PT: As of late Sunday night, five people had been killed and more than...
ACCIDENTS
Deadline

Ingo Rademacher’s Character Says Goodbye To ‘General Hospital’: “On The Outs With Everyone In Port Charles Right Now”

No long goodbyes for Ingo Rademacher’s General Hospital character Jasper “Jax” Jacks. Weeks after ABC confirmed the controversial Rademacher’s departure from the daytime serial, the actor’s character broke the news in a brief exchange with ex-wife Carly (Laura Wright) on today’s episode. “Joss didn’t tell you?,” Jax asked Carly – referencing the divorced couple’s daughter – after the two ran into each other on the street. “I’m leaving town.” The character explained that he had pressing business in Sydney, and so would return to his native Australia. Asked by Carly whether he would be back for Thanksgiving or Christmas, Jax wasn’t optimistic: “I’m...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy