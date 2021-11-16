Chuck E. Cheese’s backstory includes an orphanage and a ping-pong tournament…

What brought you to Chuck E. Cheese in early 2020? That’s a really tough time to enter a CEO position. What’s it been like the last year and a half for you in this role?. Well, like everyone in the industry, it’s been certainly a challenging time, but I joined Chuck E. Cheese in January of 2020. And in March, as you know, we were closing our doors, and then thereafter, we went through a financial reorganization as well. The capital structure just wasn’t built to last through a pandemic. But we successfully navigated that. We emerged in the end of December, and then this year has been all about managing the recovery, keeping our employees and our guests safe. And now, reimagining the brand like you’re seeing today.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO