Competitive Teamfight Tactics within the European regions launches into action with the first Set Six open qualifier and the Golden Spatula Cup. The first TFT Set Six open Qualifier for the EMEA region is scheduled to take place from Nov. 27 to 29. Players who were at a minimum rank of Diamond II could register for the 512 open spots. The top 32 tacticians per region will advance to the Golden Spatula Cup, which will take place from Dec. 4 to 6.

