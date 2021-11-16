ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Inside Sydel Curry-Lee and Damion Lee's Nursery for Baby Boy to 'Feel at Home'

By Georgia Slater
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSydel Curry-Lee and NBA star husband Damion Lee can't wait for their son to "feel at home" in his nursery. The 27-year-old sister of Seth and Steph Curry and her basketball player husband will soon be parents to a baby boy and partnered with Pottery Barn Kids to help create the...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Damion Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursery#Nba#Pottery Barn Kids#Because Life
