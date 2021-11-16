Dying Light 2 gives its unique parkour a bigger, better city

Dying Light 2, like its predecessor, knows that its setting is as much of a sell as its gameplay. The development team at Techland has moved on from Dying Light’s setting of Harran in a nuclear-powered ‘salt the earth’ parting blow, and has shifted focus to Villedor. You play as a stranger, Aiden, travelling to this once-majestic capital to locate his missing sister, and the second you step foot into its guarded walls you’re faced with a city kitbashed together from pieces of Paris, Berlin, Hamburg, Ostrow and other European landmarks. In Villedor proper – a city that’s been designed by actual town planners and urban designers – you see the scope of what Techland is going for. This is a big game, with some big ideas. It’s not just more of the same Dying Light.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO