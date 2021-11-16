ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dying Light 2 gives its unique parkour a bigger, better city

By Owen S. Good
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Dying Light largely executed on its novel approach to the zombie genre — survive the horde with parkour and melee, ambitiously presented as a first-person experience — while coming up short in some of the supporting elements. In this way, it was a bit like the sports video games...

segmentnext.com

GTA Vice City Unique Jumps Locations Guide

In GTA Vice City, you will find a total of 36 unique jumps that you can try and complete. In this guide, we have covered the locations of all 36 unique jumps Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Definitive Edition so you can do these jumps and collect their rewards. GTA...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Check Out Real Life Dying Light 2 Parkour

One of the most defining elements of the original Dying Light was the movement system. Capturing the momentum of parkour the sequel is improving on these elements and recently Techland teamed up with parkour experts STORROR to showcase the moves in real life. The video is insane, highlighting some incredible...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Dying Light 2’s practical parkour is a promising compliment to its perfect urban playground

Dying Light 2, like its predecessor, knows that its setting is as much of a sell as its gameplay. The development team at Techland has moved on from Dying Light’s setting of Harran in a nuclear-powered ‘salt the earth’ parting blow, and has shifted focus to Villedor. You play as a stranger, Aiden, travelling to this once-majestic capital to locate his missing sister, and the second you step foot into its guarded walls you’re faced with a city kitbashed together from pieces of Paris, Berlin, Hamburg, Ostrow and other European landmarks. In Villedor proper – a city that’s been designed by actual town planners and urban designers – you see the scope of what Techland is going for. This is a big game, with some big ideas. It’s not just more of the same Dying Light.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Developers Offers More Complex Geometry For Parkour Combat

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is quite the anticipated video game. Techland has been working on this project for years, and we’re gearing up for its release. While we might not get the game this year, the studio has scheduled it for early 2022. Now, new details are constantly coming out to further hype up and market the title. One of the latest bits of information comes from an interview with lead designer Tymon Smektala.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Dying Light 2 Hands-On Preview – A 3-Hour Long Venture Into the City of the Dead

With the upcoming release of the sequel to Techland’s much-beloved genre-bending open world game, Dying Light (a game that some, including me, would call one of the best games of the last generation), Techland is poised to turn one great game, and its solid run of DLC into a fully fledged multi-entry franchise. With the recent delay of Dying Light 2 Stay Human into next year still on fans’ minds, a very confident Techland recently invited us to their press event to make proper introductions with the upcoming sequel. With roughly three hours under our belt, here are my thoughts and observations on the current state of Dying Light 2.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Dying Light 2 nails the first-person parkour and combat, but its ambitious story may be a dud

The best decision I made in four hours with Dying Light 2 was helping a guy electrocute a goat. It wasn't quite what he was going for—this wannabe inventor was trying to create an electric fence and accidentally ended up barbecuing the town goat he hoped to keep safe. But it worked out for me, because I unlocked a weapon mod that let me add stunning electrical damage to my medieval mace. I pulled that mace out for every tough fight over the next two hours and absolutely decimated bosses and the strongest zombies I came across.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl EV training guide

In this Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl EV training guide, we’ll explain what Effort Values are and how to gain them. This guide explores how to check these values and different techniques and items you can use to boost the strength of your Pokémon. Table of contents. What...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Minecraft’s new update is coming soon, along with a new season for Dungeons

It’s a big time for Minecraft fans, as big updates are coming to both the Bedrock Edition of the voxel builder game and the spinoff dungeon crawler Minecraft Dungeons. The first update is Minecraft’s Cliffs & Caves: Part 2, which is also known as Patch 1.18. It adds new biomes, including snowy slopes and mountain meadows, as well as a major overhaul to cave systems beneath the Earth. Players will encounter giant caverns much bigger than what currently exist in the game, and mountains will reach much higher into the sky.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Halo Infinite has a real shot at reclaiming the series’ multiplayer throne

When Halo 3 was released in 2007, the franchise was the undisputed king of multiplayer gaming. But a lot has changed since then. Call of Duty is a platform unto itself; MOBAs became a lifestyle; battle royale games have all but defined the last five years of multiplayer offerings. All the while, Halo’s subsequent sequels have tried and failed to re-seize the moment. However, with the recent surprise-release of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, the series is clearly in a great place to reclaim the throne.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Halo Infinite’s campaign is equal parts familiar and surprising, 5 hours in

Splat. The Pulse Carbine in Halo Infinite makes a quiet, satisfying sound when its little blue projectiles collide with an enemy. Halo Infinite’s new, open world is filled with these small, carefully crafted details that at once feel both familiar and foreign. These sights, sounds, and secrets fill out the world around Halo Infinite’s more linear campaign, making for an experience that’s nothing like any Halo game I’ve played, but somehow evokes feelings reminiscent of the earlier games.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign is coming later than expected

Playing Halo Infinite’s campaign cooperatively with a friend will happen later than planned, the game’s developer confirmed in an interview with Eurogamer published Friday. Joseph Staten, head of creative at Halo developer 343 Industries, said that the recent extension of season 1 of Halo Infinite from March 2022 to May 2022 will have a knock-on effect for the release of campaign co-op and the game’s Forge level editor.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Halo Infinite multiplayer beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

Whether you’re returning to multiplayer from a long absence or you’re just getting started, our Halo Infinite multiplayer guide will help you (re)acclimate to the venerated franchise’s particular brand of multiplayer. We’re covering the basics here, easy-to-remember practices upon which you can build your Spartan strategies. We’ll explain how dealing...
VIDEO GAMES
Paste Magazine

Bigger Isn't Always Better in the Brutally Bad Battlefield 2042

Words almost fail to capture what a profound waste Battlefield 2042 is. I’ll try anyway, though. The latest installment in the long-running multiplayer series jumps forward two decades, pitting you as a soldier in a pointless future war brought on by climate change and its progenitors. When that disaster ravages large swaths of the world, the refugee survivors, or “No Pats,” are forced to weather the collapse of the environment around their homes. Due to an astonishing amount of pollution, the Earth’s orbit becomes so dense that the satellites in it actually crash back down onto the planet, causing a global blackout. Rather than come together to help each other, the nations of the world instead accelerate tensions and a global war breaks out. How apt.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Inscryption fans solved the game’s wildest puzzles, but it’s just as brilliant without them

Inscryption has lots of secrets lurking beneath the surface, and players learn pretty early on that something is amiss with the card game they are playing and the opponent who is testing them. But if you pay attention, there are little clues and hints that seem to have no real conclusion. That’s the trick to Inscryption, and it’s present within all of developer Daniel Mullins’ games. There’s a larger mystery at play, and it’s an alluring one.
VIDEO GAMES

