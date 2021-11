Dragon Ball Super has dropped the first look at the next big manga chapter! The manga is currently in the midst of a flux as the Granolah the Survivor arc sets the stage for its next phase of battles. While it had initially seemed like the titular foe of the arc would be the ultimate enemy as he was touted as the "strongest" in the universe, the fights against Goku and Vegeta revealed that there are far more layers to this conflict than first expected. A conflict that's bubbling to the surface with the end of the previous chapter.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO