ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. retail sales accelerate in strong boost to economy

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales surged in October, likely as Americans started their holiday shopping early to avoid empty shelves amid shortages of some goods because of the ongoing pandemic, giving the economy a lift at the start of the fourth quarter. The solid report from the Commerce...

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US retailers cheery about holiday season despite inflation

After nearly two years of pandemic gloom, American consumers appear primed to spend generously for the holidays in spite of worries over inflation and item availability. Retailers have seen strong buying interest this fall, with robust "back to school" and Halloween sales fueling optimism about the holiday season, which kicks off this week with "Black Friday." "All indications are that US consumers are looking to celebrate the holiday season," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said last week. "They are anxious to get together with family and friends." But gasoline prices are up more than 60 percent from a year ago, while this year's Thanksgiving feast will cost an estimated 14 percent more, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying group.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Early Christmas spending boosts retail sales

UK retail sales rose more than expected in October, underpinned by spending on toys and clothes in the run-up to Christmas. According to figures from the Office for National Statistics, retail sales were up 0.8% on the month, coming in ahead of expectations for a 0.5% increase and leaving sales 5.8% above pre-pandemic February 2020 levels. September’s sales figure was revised up from a 0.2% fall to flat.
RETAIL
investing.com

U.K. Labor Data Salvages The Pound, U.S. Retail Sales Beat Expectations

The mini-shock in the US CPI for October continues to affect the markets this week. EUR/USD has updated its local low and is trading below 1.14 level. The next support can be found at 1.135, where the lower border of the macro trend channel resides. Taking into account the breakout...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
investing.com

U.S. Dollar Extends Gains On Stronger Retail Sales

Investors bought U.S. dollars after retail sales rose for the third month in a row. The increase in demand was widely anticipated, but the increase in overall spending along with spending ex-autos beat expectations. This means that while higher prices certainly played a role in the gains, consumers were not discouraged by price hikes to spend more on electronics, sporting goods, books and musical instruments. Spending at clothing stores declined modestly from the previous month, but that will change in November and December with holiday shopping. Economists expect a strong holiday season, with many retailers starting sales extra early this year in anticipation of shipping delays.
BUSINESS
connectcre.com

U.S. Retail Sales Continue Streak of Annual Gains in October

U.S. retail sales rose 1.7% month-over-month and 16.3% year-over-year to $638.2 billion in October, the U.S. Census Bureau said Tuesday. October’s increases beat analysts’ expectations for monthly growth and continued a streak of annual gains each month since June 2020. “October’s numbers highlight the retail industry’s ongoing hardiness now that...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Reuters#Americans#The Commerce Department#Bmo Capital Markets
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Little Changed Following Strong Retail Sales

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were little changed in early APAC deals on Wednesday, after major benchmark indices moved higher in the previous session as Retail Sales data came in strong, despite rising inflation fears, while better than expected earnings results also boosted sentiment. During Tuesday’s regular session, The Dow...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Retail sales accelerate as supply chain crisis causes earlier start to holiday shopping season

Consumer spending accelerated in October as shoppers kicked off the holiday shopping season earlier than usual due to the supply chain bottlenecks. Retail sales, a measure of spending at restaurants, stores and online, rose 1.7% last month, according to the Commerce Department. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a 1.4% increase. The reading was 16.3% above year-ago levels.
RETAIL
investing.com

Dollar at 16-month high after robust U.S. retail sales data

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar rose to a 16-month high on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumers looked past rising prices and drove retail sales higher than expected last month, while the euro slumped amid growth concerns and a surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe. U.S. retail sales rose 1.7%...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. Retail Sales Jump by Most Since March, Topping Forecasts

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. retail sales rose in October for a third month as higher prices boosted merchant receipts and household demand remained resilient. The value of overall retail purchases increased 1.7% last month, the most in seven months, following a upwardly revised 0.8% advance in September, Commerce Department figures showed Tuesday. Excluding gas and motor vehicles, sales gained 1.4% in October. The figures aren’t adjusted for price changes.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
invezz.com

AUD/USD relief rally accelerates ahead of US retail sales data

The AUD/USD pair rose slightly after the latest RBA minutes. The RBA repeated that it believes that it will hike rates in 2024. The pair will next react to the latest US retail sales data. The AUD/USD pair held steady on Tuesday morning after the latest RBA minutes and ahead...
BUSINESS
Taylor Daily Press

U.S. retail sales have risen faster than expected

In this article you will find information about other things:. Washington (AB / Bloomberg) – US retail sales rose more than expected in October. U.S. consumers seem to have begun their purchases ahead of the holiday season due to supply problems and fears of empty store shelves. Consumer spending accounts...
RETAIL
cityindex.co.uk

Retail Sales strong despite higher inflation; DXY, EUR/USD

Last week, my colleague Matt Weller discussed the following regarding today’s Retail Sales print:. “Consumers are expected to have increased their spending by 1.2% m/m, with the core (ex-auto) figure rising 1.0% m/m. With global supply chains still gummed up, there’s a chance that many consumers pulled forward their Christmas shopping from the usual November window to October to avoid any risk of shipping delays ruining their holidays (…or was that just my wife?), so an upside surprise is possible from the US report, and similar dynamics are at play in the UK and Canada as well.”
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US: Strong Retail Sales Report Pointing to an Early Kick-off to Holiday Shopping Season

Retail sales rose by 1.7% m/m in October, above the consensus forecast of 1.3%. September data, was revised up to an even stronger 0.8% m/m (from 0.7%). Sales in volatile categories were robust, led by gasoline stations +3.9% m/m, which in turn reflects strong gasoline price growth. Motor vehicles and parts grew by +1.8% m/m, while sales at building materials & garden equipment stores rose by 2.8% m/m.
RETAIL
Supermarket News

Strong U.S. sales give Walmart third-quarter boost

Atop elevated results a year ago, Walmart recorded robust comparable-sales gains for its U.S. businesses in the fiscal 2022 third quarter, with over 9% growth at Walmart U.S. and a double-digit increase at Sam’s Club. For the quarter ended Oct. 31, Walmart totaled revenue of $140.52 billion, up 4.3% from...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy