Energy Industry

Clontarf Energy Plc (CLON)

 6 days ago

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production...

Autins Group PLC (AUTGA)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic...
BUSINESS
Key Energy Services Inc (KEGX)

Key Energy Services Inc कंपनी प्रोफाइल. ऊर्जा उपकरण और सेवाएँ. Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units, as well as frac stack equipment to support hydraulic fracturing operations. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre-and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers for pumping heated fluids used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
PowerHouse Energy Group plc (PHEG)

PowerHouse Energy makes progress with roll-out of its business model. PowerHouse Energy Group PLC (LON:PHE) identified 77 sites in the UK as potential locations for facilities using its waste-to-energy DMG technology. In an update to the market,... PowerHouse Energy making progress with roll-out of its business model. PowerHouse Energy Group...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TI Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)

Travel in focus on Wednesday as TUI and National Express update the market. Travel will be in focus this week ahead of the lifting of the UK’s international travel ban next Monday, with both package holiday firm TUI and bus group National Express expected... BT Group, Greggs, TUI and Disney...
INDUSTRY
#Ireland#Clontarf Energy Plc#Clon#Tano 2a Block#Bolivian
Restart Energy Innovative Technologies (REIT) AG To Launch First Sustainable STO On The DAURA Blockchain Platform

Restart Energy Innovative Technologies (REIT) AG has come out to announce they are launching the first sustainable Security Token Offering (STO) on DAURA, a Swiss blockchain platform. According to a report on Reuters, the global energy demand is expected to soar by 44% by 2030. With that into consideration, countries and businesses are piloting new reforms and innovative solutions to ensure we all live in a better and more conducive world.
TECHNOLOGY
M&G Plc (MNG)

Prev. Close 196.75 Day's Range 195.95-200.4 Revenue 21.98B. M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, annuities, life, savings, and investment products. It serves individual savers and investors, financial advisers and paraplanners, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as M&G Prudential PLC and changed its name to M&G plc in September 2019. M&G plc was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
Constellation Resources Ltd (CR1)

Constellation Resources Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds an interest in the Orpheus project that includes a 70% interest in three mineral exploration licenses and one mineral exploration license application comprising six tenements covering approximately 558 square kilometers located in the Fraser Range province of Western Australia, as well as a 100% interest in two exploration licenses, such as E28/2738 and E28/2957. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.
ECONOMY
Oil slips on U.S. plans to tap emergency crude reserves

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped by more than 1% on Tuesday ahead of the expected release of U.S. crude reserves to cool the market while resurgent COVID-19 cases in Europe also weighed on demand. The United States' planned release of emergency oil reserves is part of a plan that President...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business: Supply chain woes, oil prices down

Global supply-chain woes are beginning to recede, but shipping, manufacturing and retail executives say that they don’t expect a return to more-normal operations until next year and that cargo will continue to be delayed if Covid
INDUSTRY
Growth And Business Structure Set Cannabis Producer Trulieve On Solid Course

On the surface, it sounds repetitive to say that every company in the cannabis industry is awaiting federal legislation in the US that will legalize marijuana. But that's the only show in town when it comes to this sector. So much hinges on it. And the fates of so many companies will be determined by how they will fare once this mega market opens up.
RETAIL
Errawarra Resources Ltd (ERW)

Errawarra Resources Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and project development in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, and copper deposits. The company holds interests in Errabiddy Project located in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia; Binti Binti gold project, which covers an area of approximately 116km2 located in Western Australia; and Fraser Range Project that covers an area of approximately 105km² located in Western Australia. Errawarra Resources Ltd was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Perth, Australia.
ECONOMY
ASX closes 0.8% Higher, Rebounding Iron Ore Boosts Miners

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 gained 57.50 points or 0.78% to 7,410.60 during Tuesday’s session, successfully snapping two sessions of consecutive declines as a rebound in iron ore prices overnight boosted heavyweight mining stocks, while major financial companies also lifted amid rising long term bond yields. Among stocks, Rio Tinto...
STOCKS
Activist fund Cevian nearly halves stake in Thyssenkrupp

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Swedish activist fund Cevian has nearly halved its stake in Thyssenkrupp (DE:TKAG), it said on Tuesday, paring back its holding at a loss after a far-reaching overhaul of the German conglomerate it demanded for years came too late. Cevian said it had reduced its shareholding to 7.9% from...
BUSINESS
Climate warming forecasts may be too rosy: study

UN projections of how much current climate policies and national pledges to cut carbon pollution will slow global warming are more uncertain than widely assumed, researchers reported Monday. Leading into this month's COP26 summit, the UN said existing policies would see Earth's average surface temperature rise a "catastrophic" 2.7 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels by 2100. Renewed pledges from large emitters such as India would have a negligible effect on warming this century, the UN said during COP26, and were still worlds away from the Paris Agreement temperature goal of 1.5C of warming. But the apparent precision of these estimates is misleading, according to a new study, written by several contributors to the UN reports it calls into question.
ENVIRONMENT
4Dmedical Ltd (4DX)

By Oliver GrayInvesting.com - The S&P/ASX 200 gained 57.50 points or 0.78% to 7,410.60 during Tuesday’s session, successfully snapping two sessions of consecutive declines as a... April 28 (Reuters) - 4DMedical Ltd 4DX.AX :* PARTNERED WITH RESPIRATORY COMPROMISE INSTITUTE TO IMPLEMENT CO'S XV LUNG VENTILATION ANALYSIS SOFTWARE AT 8 CLINICAL...
MARKETS
Jerome Powell Renominated, Mining and Banking Sector Updates

South African markets closed in the green yesterday, as investor morale was restored after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) renominated Jerome Powell as its Chairman for a second term. Real estate property companies, Accelerate Property Fund (JO: APFJ ), Capital & Counties Properties and Growthpoint Properties (JO: GRTJ ) gained...
MARKETS
Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer says client activity still slowing

ZURICH (Reuters) - Shares of Swiss private bank Julius Baer dropped nearly 5% in early trading on Monday after it said client activity had continued to slow during the year. The wealth manager, Switzerland's third-largest listed bank, also said margins from brokerage commissions and from financial instruments had shrunk compared to the first half of 2021.
MARKETS
This Singapore tech company says its recycling 90% of waste heat from Bitcoin mining

It takes a lot of energy for miners to verify transactions and mint new blocks on the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain. According to Statistica, one Bitcoin transaction consumes as much electricity as over 1 million VISA transactions. Moreover, the cryptocurrency's environmental burden increases even more if the energy used for mining stems from fossil fuels.
ECONOMY

