First of all, it's not going to be the coldest Thanksgiving the city has ever been through, but it's definitely not going to be on the warm side of things... As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a high of only 31* on Thursday. The 'normal' high on November 25 in Waterloo is around 38*.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO