Xbox Series X and PS5 owners can save big on an excellent TV ahead of Black Friday. The LG C1 isn't just one of the best 4K TVs for the Xbox Series X and the PS5, it is the best TV for those consoles. Right now, Walmart has discounts on the 48-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models. The best deal is on the 65-inch model, which is over $900 off, bringing its price down to $1,797.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO