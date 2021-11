LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Over 100 Afghan refugees and families will begin to find homes in the Borderland and start a new life in the area. We’re getting people from all over the country, all the different bases, Fort Pickett, Fort Dix, there’s probably some coming from the local area,” Pastor George Miller, the Executive Director of El Calvario United Methodist Church and Resettlement Agency said. “We’ve received 150 names, we have 150 cases, cases means families, and it could be a single family member, or we’ve seen some groups up to eight family members that will resettle.

