ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

AllEars TV: The SECRET to Using Genie+ in Magic Kingdom

By Stephen Bynum
allears.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMolly is headed there to find out! She’ll share tips and tricks for using the new system along the way, during this toughest challenge yet!. Have you used Genie+ in Magic Kingdom yet? Let us...

allears.net

Comments / 0

Related
allears.net

NEWS: Downtown Disney to Get a BIG Makeover

Disclosure: We were invited by Disney to attend Destination D23. This did not affect our reporting of the event — our opinions are our own. We’re here with all the Destination D23 news from today!. Josh D’Amaro, Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, presented this morning with all kinds...
WORLD
Inside the Magic

Magic Kingdom Monorail to Undergo Construction

The Magic Kingdom Monorail station is a busy place at Walt Disney World Resort. Many Guests use this popular mode of transportation to Resort hop to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, or Disney’s Contemporary Resort, while other Guests who are staying at these Resort hotels rely on the Monorail to get them “home” after a long day in the Parks.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Temporary Stage Expanded for Filming at Magic Kingdom

The temporary stage around the Partners Statue in Magic Kingdom has been expanded to include more levels. The top of the stage is also now an EARidescent blue, with gold trim around each short level. The Partners Statue is still clearly visible. The area is blocked off from guest access,...
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

AllEars TV: Should You Pay To Skip The Lines in EPCOT?

Who will finish their rides faster? Is Genie+ even worth the $$$ in this park? Tips and tricks are coming your way in this new challenge!. Have you used Genie+ yet for your Disney vacation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!. Join the AllEars.net Newsletter to stay...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
allears.net

AllEars TV: Is Disney World’s New Christmas Party Worth $250?

Molly is headed to Magic Kingdom to find out. From special fireworks, a brand new stage show, and the first Disney World parade since March 2020, she’s exploring everything Disney’s Very Merriest After Hours has to offer!. What’s your favorite way to spend the holidays at Disney World? Let us...
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

AllEars TV: The BEST Part of Harry Potter World

BUT there are two distinct lands in two different parks. If you don’t want to shell out the cash to visit BOTH Universal parks, or you don’t have the time, you wanna know which part of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter reigns supreme. What is favorite part of Harry...
MOVIES
allears.net

AllEars TV: 7 Dingbats REACT to Disney World’s HUGE Change

People are really bent out of shape about the new FastPass system in Walt Disney World. Isn’t it a free perk included with admission? Wait, you have to pay $15 per person per day for it now?! Alright but you still get three at a time, right? Hold on, you only get one at a time now?!? Ok fine, but booking your favorite ride 60 days in advance is still invaluable. WHAT DO YOU MEAN YOU CAN’T MAKE YOUR FIRST RESERVATION TILL 7 THE MORNING OF YOUR PARK VISIT?!?!
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyrights#Trade Names#Disney News#Disney Store#Llc#All Rights Reserved#Allearsnet#The Walt Disney Company#Disney Enterprises Inc
wdwmagic.com

'Disney Very Merriest After Hours' at Magic Kingdom - is it worth it?

The very first 'Disney Very Merriest After Hours' took place last night, continuing Disney's current strategy of offering higher-priced after-hours events in place of the original Magic Kingdom party nights. Disney raised some eyebrows when the pricing for 'Disney Very Merriest After Hours' was announced, significantly increasing the price of...
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Fan-Favorite Spring Event Snubs Magic Kingdom for the First Time in Years

For the first since its inception in 2011, Dapper Day will not hold a get-together Spring Event in Magic Kingdom. Outside the 2020 events being canceled in light of the global pandemic, this will be the first spring occasion that will not be held at Magic Kingdom. Instead, Disney Guests can expect to step out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT Parks.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

SANTA CLAUS Has Arrived in Magic Kingdom🎅

We’re having a holiday-joy-fueled night in Magic Kingdom!. That’s right, it’s night one of Disney Very Merriest After Hours and we’re covering ALL of the festivities LIVE. There’s a LOT of entertainment to see and treats to eat, but we’re starting the night with a certain familiar face that we are SO happy to see.
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

Hidden Mickeys in the Magic Kingdom

A great way to spend time while at the Walt Disney World Resort is searching for Hidden Mickeys throughout every corner of the property. Hidden Mickeys can take on various forms, but most frequently are three concentric circles that form the outline of Mickey’s head. There are plenty of variations that can look like Mickey in profile or even an entirely different character and some Hidden Mickeys are easy to spot whereas others are extremely well hidden. All of these variations make Hidden Mickey searches tons of fun, especially in the Magic Kingdom where there are plenty to find throughout each land.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Trademarks
allears.net

AllEars TV: This Disney World Hotel Is A STEAL!

Join Quincy on a tour of the room, the pools, the restaurants, and MORE to find out!. What’s your favorite resort in Disney World? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!. AllEars TV: Is Disney World’s New Christmas Party Worth $250?. Join the AllEars.net Newsletter to stay on...
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

PHOTOS: All the NEW Holiday Treats to Try in Magic Kingdom

It’s the holidays in Disney World which means that there are a ton of new holiday eats and drinks to try!. Whether you’re visiting the theme parks, the hotels, or even Disney Springs, you’re sure to find something new for the season. We’ve already brought you a look at some of the treats like the Peppermint Bark Nachos from Marketplace Snacks and now we’re taking a tour around Magic Kingdom to see all there is to eat!
FOOD & DRINKS
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Mickey Returns to PhilharMagic Marquee at Magic Kingdom

The Mickey figure and attraction name have returned to the Mickey’s PhilharMagic marquee at Magic Kingdom. Mickey’s PhilharMagic closed one month ago for a refurbishment that includes the addition of a “Coco” scene. Elements of the marquee were quickly removed, and it was painted dark blue (it was previously gold).
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Christmas Cookie Milk Shake Delights at Magic Kingdom

With the holiday season arriving, we’re now getting an initial taste of Christmas treats at Magic Kingdom. Our first dessert of the 2021 season at the park is in the form of an updated milk shake, coming to us from the best outpost in Tomorrowland for frozen concoctions: Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies!
FOOD & DRINKS
allears.net

PHOTOS: The Main Street Philharmonic Performed in a New Spot in Magic Kingdom Today!

You can find a lot of great entertainment in the Magic Kingdom. Whether you listen to the Dapper Dans (the barbershop quartet that hangs out near Main Street, U.S.A.), watch the Disney Enchantment fireworks, or head in to see the Hall of Presidents, you can find plenty of ways to relax and enjoy a show. Today, we spotted some classic entertainment in an unusual place.
PERFORMING ARTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy