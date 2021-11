Even if you haven’t been able to get your hands on Sony’s latest PS5 console, the new and improved DualSense controller is one of the most impressive controllers we’ve seen. Naturally, you might find yourself wanting to connect the DualSense to your Android phone to enjoy the best Android games. But until now, the functionality has been a bit limited, as you have not been able to take advantage of some of the controller’s features.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO