Presidential Election

Libya Strongman Haftar Announces Run for President

By Agence France-Presse
Voice of America
 7 days ago

War-scarred Libya's eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar registered on Tuesday to run for president in a December 24 election also contested by a son of former dictator Moamer Gadhafi. "I declare my candidacy for the presidential election, not because I am chasing power but because I want to lead...

www.voanews.com

AFP

UN envoy for Libya resigns weeks before key vote

The UN special envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis of Slovakia, has quit just a month before crucial presidential elections in the war-torn nation -- without giving Security Council members a clear reason for his sudden departure. His sudden exit comes a day after the close of presidential nominations for Libya's closely-watched elections.
WORLD
Arab American News

Gaddafi, Haftar announce election bids amid political uncertainty in Libya

TRIPOLI – The entry of two men accused of war crimes into Libya’s presidential race has ramped up the perils of an election meant to help end years of chaos but which could instead set the fuse for a new conflict. Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, wanted by the International Criminal Court...
WORLD
AFP

300-pro-Haftar mercenaries to quit Libya

Forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar said Thursday 300 foreign mercenaries fighting on their side would leave the country, at the request of France, which will host a conference on Libya. The announcement, which gave no timeline for their exit, comes on the eve of an international conference in Paris aimed at ensuring Libya sticks to plans to hold elections in December, in a bid to restore stability in the North African country. The UN estimates that 20,000 mercenaries and foreign fighters are deployed in Libya, including from the Russian private security firm Wagner, as well as from Chad, Sudan and Syria. Haftar, who has been accused by critics of wanting to establish a military dictatorship in Libya, was backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia and France, while Turkey provided military aid to the internationally-backed Tripoli administration.
MILITARY
