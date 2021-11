Traditionally, Week 10 has signaled a shift in waiver wire perspective from filling in for the bye weeks to preparing for the fantasy playoffs. But with the expansion of the regular season, at least two teams will have their byes in each of Weeks 10, 11, 12, 13, and even 14 midway through December. The change will require a balancing act. My top two waiver recommendations this week, Brandon Aiyuk and Elijah Moore, lean more toward future upside. But consider the needs of your fantasy teams with your waiver bids. And feel free to spend up on shorter-term options such as Jordan Howard and Devin Singletary if their additions could be the difference between your ticket to the fantasy playoffs and an early fantasy offseason.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO