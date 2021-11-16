‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais Says She’s Switching It Up Next Season: ‘No More Miss Nice Guy’

Garcelle Beauvais has been a breath of fresh air since joining the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

During her first season, she was the only castmate to have Denise Richards’ back when she was accused of having an affair with a former cast member. During the show’s eleventh season, Garcelle became somewhat of a punching bag for the ladies as they tapdanced around Erika Jayne’s legal scandal.

As hard as she tried to introduce the ladies to her Haitian culture, her family, and her life in general, she was accused of being a “bully,” when she threw the obligatory shade required to maintain a diamond on the franchise— and accused of isolating herself when the women pushed her away.

Still, Garcelle seemed to make amends during the season reunion—but she says that things won’t be the same the next time around.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said that her relationship with the women was “seeming okay.”

“But you know, we’ll see,” she continued. “It’s a dance for me. I am not going to come at you unless you come at me. So, if you do, get ready because I am not playing anymore. No more miss nice guy.”

Garcelle still insists that she wished she’d held Erika “more accountable,” when questioning her about the fraud allegations.

“I recently just asked her a tough question, and she answered it, which I was surprised. But I don’t want to focus on that,” Garcelle accepted. “I feel like we did that last season. Let’s see where we land.”

Garcelle and Sutton Stracke were the only women to put Erika in the hot seat without backing down.

The ladies have already started filming season 12. She told ET that nothing much had changed with Erika’s story. She says she’s done with speaking about it. “I’m getting off that train,” she declared.