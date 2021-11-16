ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Growing Cannabis: What Are The Most Essential Tools For Home Growers?

By goldleaf
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This article was originally published on Goldleaf, and appears here with permission. Did you know that in seventeen states and the District of Columbia you can grow your own cannabis for personal use?. Cool. But why would anyone want to grow their own cannabis? And isn’t it difficult? I...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Weed Detox: Tips On How To Detox From Marijuana And THC

This article was originally published on WeedWeek, and appears here with permission. Drug tests are the bane of cannabis lovers the world over. Despite increasing legalization and social acceptance of good ol’ Mary Jane, the drug remains illegal at the federal level in the U.S., as well as in some states. Drug testing continues to be a common, and often scary experience for many people. That’s why consumers sometimes find themselves in need of a weed detox.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheConversationCanada

Indica and sativa labels are largely meaningless when it comes to cannabis complexities

Indica and sativa are commonly used to describe cannabis strains, but what’s the difference between these two labels? Almost half of all Canadians have tried cannabis at some point in their lives. If you’re one of them, you’ve probably been confronted with the choice between buying strains labelled indica or sativa. Some people are adamant that indica strains are sedative with earthy aromas. In contrast, sativa strains are supposedly energizing with sweet aromas. However, the extent to which indica and sativa labels actually capture meaningful information is unclear. Read more: ...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Quad-Cities Times

Illinois cannabis growers advised to follow craft beer model and specialize

Like craft brewers, craft cannabis growers can’t compete in size or price with established businesses in their industry, so they’d better stand out with unique products and strong partnerships. That was the advice that established dispensary pros dished out at a recent gathering of newly licensed entrepreneurs. With startup businesses...
ILLINOIS STATE
SlashGear

Major onion recall expands yet again: Another two brands to check

This year’s big onion recall has expanded once again, this time with one new recall and an update to an existing recall. The two new advisories come from Alsum Farms & Produce Inc. and Potandon Produce LLC. As with the several other onion recalls and updates published in recent months, the reason for these latest notifications is potential contamination with Salmonella.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Startup#Medical Marijuana#Goldleaf
greenhousegrower.com

Overcoming Odor: Challenges Facing Cannabis Greenhouse Growers

There’s no doubt that cannabis is conspicuously odorous. If you love the smell, that’s great. If you’re like 51% of Americans who can’t stand the smell of it, according to a 2019 survey conducted by PSB Research, Civilized, Burson Cohn & Wolfe, and BuzzFeed News, let’s hope you don’t work in the industry or have a cannabis facility close to your home. As more and more communities open their borders to cannabis businesses, complaints about cannabis odor are increasing. The public’s disdain for this pungent predicament has bolstered local legislative action and is driving ancillary cannabis businesses to provide reasonable, cost-effective solutions to remove the smell so cannabis businesses can claim good neighbor status and solidify their position as positive, contributing community members.
AGRICULTURE
Boston University

Hydroponic Device for Growing Cannabis at Home Wins Annual BU Start-Up Competition

Alum Carl Palme nets $10,000 grand prize for entrepreneurial venture Annaboto. The mood at BU’s BUild Lab IDG Capital Student Innovation Center was one of anticipation and excitement on Wednesday, November 10, as students, alums, and judges gathered for the fifth annual Innovate@BU Cannabis Start-Up Competition. The think-tank-like competition showcases BU-led start-ups whose creators present their business platforms to a team of judges in hope of netting the $10,000 grand prize. Finalists are in the process of developing software, accessories, agricultural products, and services that support the growth of the cannabis industry.
TECHNOLOGY
Merced Sun-Star

6,800 pounds of beef recalled. Customers found pieces of plastic in the meat

Imagine biting into your restaurant burger made with gourmet prime or angus beef — and hitting plastic. That nearly happened, which is why, Monday, Shamrock Foods recalled about 6,876 pounds of ground beef sold under its Gold Canyon Meat Co. brand. “The problem was discovered after the firm received complaints...
FOOD SAFETY
News-Bulletin

Cannabis growers want to concentrate on high-quality product

As a cannabis grower on 4.21 acres, the jokes basically write themselves. If you’re Janet Miller, the CEO and owner of 4.21 Acres, a cannabis cultivation company planned in Valencia County, you embrace the fun. “It’s literally on 4.21 acres in Los Chavez. I’ve had this piece of property for...
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
thefreshtoast.com

How Cannabis Can Be Used As A Tool For Personal Development

If there’s one thing that most cannabis users can agree on, it’s that cannabis allows your mind to wander into unknown realms of the imagination. You begin to think in different terms and can use this to your advantage. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Cannabis Inhalers: A Discreet Way To Consume Weed

This article was originally published on WeedWeek, and appears here with permission. If you haven’t heard of cannabis inhalers before, you may want to start investigating. This article will introduce you to these fairly new devices which deliver concentrated doses of cannabis directly into your lungs. Inhalers are renowned for being more bioavailable and cleaner than virtually any other marijuana delivery mechanism. We’ll look at how they work, what their benefits are and a few of the top cannabis inhaler brands.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

The Best Cannabis Strains Of All Time, According To Experts

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. Determining the best strains of all time is like trying to pick the best songs of all time. There's an endless amount of factors, epic contenders, and at the end of the day, it all comes down to a matter of taste. However, like songs, certain varieties of flower undeniably shine above the rest. These strains, regardless of their current availability, have shaped the modern market and today's popular products.
PHARMACEUTICALS
asapland.com

Benefits and Side Effect of Weed

1.) Cut down on alcohol, reportedly marijuana users are less likely to be obese. 2.) Boosts immune system- More and more studies are coming out about how cannabis can help the human body fight off cancer, even leading some scientists to believe that regular THC intake can shrink tumors!. 3.)...
PHARMACEUTICALS
arcamax.com

What Exactly Is Considered High-THC Cannabis These Days?

Displaying the THC percentage of cannabis products is important for consumers who likely want to know what they’re getting into before making a purchase. But what exactly constitutes high THC?. Cannabis products sold at licensed and reputable dispensaries are always labeled with their THC content. The value is written boldly...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Thrillist

The Ultimate Refresher for New (and Returning) Cannabis Enthusiasts

The US has a complicated relationship with cannabis, to say the least. After a 50-year smear campaign, we’re now seeing the widespread American view on marijuana quickly shift as states decriminalize, legalize, and even study the plant’s medicinal uses. As cannabis becomes more accessible, new and returning enthusiasts have tons...
PHARMACEUTICALS
kentreporter.com

Buy Weed Online – Where To Order Cannabis Products & Legal Marijuana In 2021| Top Sites For Recreational Delta 8 Gummies Near Me

These days, it’s becoming increasingly easy to buy weed online, whether for recreational or for medicinal purposes. Although it’s not legal nationwide, chances are you’re probably staying in a state that already offers access to some sort of cannabis product. There are various forms of legal cannabis, and delta 8...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AL.com

Onion recall expanded: 2 more produce brands issue recalls of whole onions

The ongoing recall of whole onions is continuing with two more produce brands issuing alerts due to salmonella concerns. The companies, Potandon Produce and Alsum Farms Produce Inc., issued recalls earlier this week. The Potandon Produce recall includes Green Giant 3- and 5-pound bags of whole yellow onions and 2-pound bags of whole white onions shipped between July 15 and Aug. 22 to a distribution center in Champaign, Illinois. No other Green Giant Fresh products, canned or frozen vegetables are included in the recall.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy