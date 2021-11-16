Gina Sanchez: This Airline Stock Is 'Slightly Overvalued'

Amazon-backed EV builder Rivian (RIVN) held its initial public offering (IPO) just a few days ago. That day’s trading closed at $100.73 per share, giving Rivian a staggering $86 billion valuation. This comes less than a month after the market cap of Tesla (TSLA), another electric car maker, rocketed past the trillion-dollar mark. It is by far the most valuable car brand on Earth. By any reasonable estimation, anything driven by “fundamentals,” these valuations might seem laughable — but we live in unreasonable times, and the bets being placed here can tell us something. They might even tell us to buy.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO