Gina Sanchez: This Airline Stock Is 'Slightly Overvalued'
On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global said The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is interesting, as this segment has significant visibility in...www.benzinga.com
On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global said The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is interesting, as this segment has significant visibility in...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0