ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Butterfly Network (BFLY) PT Lowered to $12 at Cowen

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Cowen analyst Jashua Jennings lowered the price target on Butterfly...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Agilent (A) PT Raised to $187 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Dan Brennan raised the price target on Agilent (NYSE: A) to $187.00 (from $180.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Movado Group (MOV) Tops Q3 EPS by 35c; Raises Outlook, Dividend and Buyback

Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) reported Q3 EPS of $1.36, $0.35 better than the analyst estimate of $1.01. Revenue for the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts HireRight Inc. (HRT) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari initiates coverage on HireRight Inc. (NYSE: HRT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) PT Lowered to $16.70 at Jefferies on Prolonged Weakness

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett lowered the price target on Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) to $16.70 (from $25.28) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butterfly Network#Bfly#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Societe Generale Upgrades Abbvie (ABBV) to Buy

Societe Generale analyst Justin Smith upgraded Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

William Blair Starts Udemy Inc (UDMY) at Outperform

William Blair analyst Stephen Sheldon initiates coverage on Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) with a Outperform rating.The analyst comments "Udemy pegs ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Upgrades TransDigm (TDG) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein upgraded TransDigm (NYSE: TDG) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Mizuho Securities Upgrades Western Digital Corp. (WDC) to Buy

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Intuit (INTU) Tops Q1 EPS by 54c, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) reported Q1 EPS of $1.53, $0.54 better than the analyst estimate of $0.99. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. GUIDANCE:. Intuit sees FY2022 EPS...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Upgrades Berkshire Grey Inc (BGRY) to Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh upgraded Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ: BGRY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Loop Capital Downgrades GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) to Hold

Loop Capital analyst Rick Peterson downgraded GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (TRDA) at Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Synopsys (SNPS) PT Raised to $365 at Rosenblatt

Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy raised the price target on Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) to $365.00 while maintaining a Buy rating.The analyst ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Moderna (MRNA) Flu Data Could Drive Shares to mid-$300s - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison reiterated an Equalweight rating and $313.00 price target on Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) ahead of initial ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Explains Why to Buy Zoom Video (ZM) Today

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall reiterated an Overweight rating and $365.00 price target on Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) after the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: VTB Capial Upgrades EPAM Systems (EPAM) to Buy

VTB Capial analyst Vladimir Bespalo upgraded EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

SVB Leerink Starts Airsculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) at Outperform

SVB Leerink analyst Whit Mayo initiates coverage on Airsculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Starts Aura Biosciences (AURA) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau initiates coverage on Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ: AURA) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Zoom (ZM) Stock Erases Early Gains to Slip 8% Despite Topping Q3 Estimates and Guidance, Analysts Lower PTs but Remain Optimistic

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NYSE: ZM) are down 8% in pre-open Tuesday despite the work-from-home specialist reporting better-than-expected Q3 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy