Butterfly Network (BFLY) PT Lowered to $12 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Dan Brennan raised the price target on Agilent (NYSE: A) to $187.00 (from $180.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) reported Q3 EPS of $1.36, $0.35 better than the analyst estimate of $1.01. Revenue for the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari initiates coverage on HireRight Inc. (NYSE: HRT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett lowered the price target on Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) to $16.70 (from $25.28) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Societe Generale analyst Justin Smith upgraded Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
William Blair analyst Stephen Sheldon initiates coverage on Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) with a Outperform rating.The analyst comments "Udemy pegs ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein upgraded TransDigm (NYSE: TDG) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) reported Q1 EPS of $1.53, $0.54 better than the analyst estimate of $0.99. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. GUIDANCE:. Intuit sees FY2022 EPS...
Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh upgraded Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ: BGRY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ: CLMT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Loop Capital analyst Rick Peterson downgraded GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy raised the price target on Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) to $365.00 while maintaining a Buy rating.The analyst ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison reiterated an Equalweight rating and $313.00 price target on Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) ahead of initial ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall reiterated an Overweight rating and $365.00 price target on Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) after the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
VTB Capial analyst Vladimir Bespalo upgraded EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
SVB Leerink analyst Whit Mayo initiates coverage on Airsculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau initiates coverage on Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ: AURA) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NYSE: ZM) are down 8% in pre-open Tuesday despite the work-from-home specialist reporting better-than-expected Q3 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0