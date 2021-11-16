KHSAA Football Playoff Quarterfinal Preview — Presented by Kroger

We’ve whittled the field down to just 48 teams, but there are only six KHSAA State Championships to be handed out. Here’s a list of all the games that will take place Friday night featuring previews of the top matchups in each class:

1A

Bishop Brossart (12-0) at Raceland (11-1)

After a first-round scare and a dominant performance last week, Bishop Brossart is ready to continue their undefeated season against the Rams this Friday.

While being undefeated is nothing to sell short, they’ve had some questionable outcomes to multiple games throughout the year.

We’ve already taken into account their two-point victory over Paris in the opening round of the KHSAA playoffs, but they also defeated Lawrence County 21-20 and Pendleton County 24-14. They can also turn around and drop 70 in a game or shut you out as well.

The inconsistency of their final scores is something to worry about this late in the postseason, especially against a team as dangerous as Raceland. The Rams win each game by an average score of 39-11 compared to a Mustang team that averages 28 points per game, although they’ve only given up 54 all season.

Other Games:

Newport Catholic Central (9-3) at Russellville (10-1)

Bethlehem (10-2) at Kentucky Country Day (10-2)

Williamsburg (8-3) at No. 16 Pikeville (11-2)

2A

Green County (11-1) at No. 20 Mayfield (11-1)

The Mayfield Cardinals made up for their lone regular-season blemish (lost to Murray 25-21 week 10) with a routing of Murray 55-6. Ironically, the same is true for Green County. They avenged their 28-26 loss to Metcalfe County with a second-round playoff victory over the Hornets 32-12 in decisive fashion.

Cardinal quarterback Zane Cartwright has thrown for 1,823 yards, 18 yards and just one interception. 1,152 yards and 15 touchdowns of that have gone to his two favorite receivers in Daniel Coles and Isaac Stevenson.

Mayfield really shines when the ball is in Kylan Galbreath’s hands, though. With his 1,254 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, the Cardinals are close to unstoppable when the passing game is clicking while having Galbreath to fall back on.

The Dragons aren’t too shabby on the ground themselves, featuring two 1,000-yard rushers in Blake Houchins (1,229) and Julian Seymour (1,085), who have combined for 30 total touchdowns on the season.

The bottom line—Mayfield’s passing game will have to get going early to avoid the upset because the running lanes will be open all night long on both sides of the ball.

Other Games:

Walton-Verona (9-3) at No. 8 Beechwood (12-0)

West Carter (9-3) at Middlesboro (12-0) *Kroger KSR Game of the Week

Owensboro Catholic (7-5) at No. 2 LCA (12-0)

3A

No. 24 Bardstown (12-0) at No. 23 Glasgow (11-1)

The only top-25 KHSAA matchup in 3A this round, the Tigers look to remain unbeaten against a tough one-loss Glasgow team that hasn’t lost since their season opener.

Offensively, Bardstown features a big-three in top 3A quarterback Brady Clark (143-206, 2,544 yards, 36 TD’s, 3 INT), wideout Shannon Tonge (46 receptions, 872 yards, 13 TD’s) and running back TJ Greenwell (93 carries, 930 yards, 14 TD’s).

While the Tigers maintain a balanced attack offensively, the same cannot be said about Glasgow. The Scotties lean heavily on the rushing ability of their 1,000-yard rusher, Kieran Stockton, whose rushing ability has accounted for 21 of Glasgow’s touchdowns this season.

It’s tough for Glasgow to rely on just one player to make all of your big plays for you while the opposition has options. If Bardstown can continue to put up big numbers, they’ll be just fine Friday night.

Other Games:

Paducah Tilghman (6-6) at No. 11 Christian Academy Louisville (11-1)

Mason County (9-3) at East Carter (10-3)

Belfry (6-6) at Bell County (10-2) *Kroger KSR Game of the Week

4A

No. 7 Johnson Central (10-2) at No. 5 Corbin (12-0)

In what may be the most anticipated quarterfinal matchup in all of KHSAA, the Golden Eagles head to Corbin to take on the undefeated Redhounds.

Both squads feature explosive offenses with heavy rushing attacks. The difference is, nearly every single play Johnson Central runs is a rushing play.

Another similarity—both teams feature a future Kentucky Wildcat. For Corbin, three-star wide receiver Treyveon Longmire and for JCHS, four-star OT Grant Bingham, both of which will suit up for Mark Stoops in Lexington in less than a year’s time.

Corbin boasts two 1,000-yard rushers in Seth Huff (96 carries, 1,013 yards, 19 touchdowns) and Seth Mills (95 carries, 1,002 yards, 16 touchdowns), who both average over 10 yards per carry.

Johnson Central, on the other hand, shares the load between a bevy of running backs led by their own 10-plus yard per-carry rusher in Zack McCoart, whose 880 yards and 13 touchdowns are a team-high. Grant Rice and Matt Crum are a couple of backs to keep an eye on as well.

Other Games:

Scott (8-4) at No. 3 Boyle County (11-1)

Spencer County (9-3) at Logan County (9-4)

Allen County-Scottsville (8-4) at No. 25 Franklin County (9-3)

5A

No. 17 Southwestern (11-1) at No. 10 Frederick Douglass (11-1)

Fresh off a victory over Pulaski County in the Kroger KSR Game of the Week, Southwestern will have their work cut out for them as they travel to The Farm to battle the Broncos.

The Warriors haven’t lost a game since mid-September when they fell to Mercer County 22-21 and have since won eight-straight games en route to their district championship.

Douglass won their first nine games of the season before dropping their only game to Boyle County in the regular-season finale 34-7. Since their loss, they’ve outscored their opponents 105-14 this postseason.

After a huge fourth quarter from the Southwestern offense in their round two victory, can they carry the momentum over into their toughest matchup of the season against the team many believe to be KHSAA’s 5A favorite to win the state title?

Other Games:

No. 19 Covington Catholic (9-3) at No. 9 Woodford County (12-0)

South Oldham (9-3) at No. 6 South Warren (11-1)

Bullitt Central (9-3) at No. 12 Owensboro (11-1)

6A

No. 15 Daviess County (11-1) at No. 4 St. Xavier (11-1)

This could be the signature win that standout Daviess County quarterback Joe Humphreys has been looking for his entire high school career—a chance to knock off a KHSAA behemoth in hostile territory.

Humphreys is, statistically, the No. 1 quarterback in all of KHSAA. His 68 percent (248-369) passing rate, 3,789 yards and 47 touchdowns are by far the best in the state. No other quarterback has surpassed 3,000 yards through the air and/or 40 touchdowns this season.

St. Xavier has their own star at quarterback in Jack Sivori. The dual-threat senior has 2,611 all-purpose yards (1,674 passing, 937 rushing) on the season, including 18 touchdowns.

If Daviess County can continue to do what they do best, which is pile up points and play through their superstar Mr. Football candidate in Humphreys, they have a legitimate chance of pulling off one of the biggest upsets in KHSAA this football season.

Other Games:

North Hardin (5-7) at No. 1 Male (10-0)

No. 13 Trinity (5-7) at No. 22 Ryle (9-3)

Dunbar (7-5) at No. 21 Madison Central (9-3)

