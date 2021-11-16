ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Letter to the editor: Capitalism or socialism

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 6 days ago

A quote from Winston Churchill: “The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings. The...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Where's compensation for abortion, military?

When asked by a reporter about his intention to pay $450,000 lawsuit settlements to those illegal immigrants who were perhaps separated from their children, President Biden suggested the story was “garbage,” and then said that dollar amount was too high. A day later he seemed to change his mind, or someone did it for him, and the White House said the people bringing the lawsuits are entitled to compensation.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Levin should keep industry in industrial setting

The recent front-page article about Robert Levin using solar power at the distribution center in Smithton makes him sound like a great environmentalist (“Levin installs 1-megawatt solar array atop Smithton distribution facility,” Nov. 10, TribLIVE). But let’s look at what it really is: The Smithton complex was built on flat...
SMITHTON, PA
Daily Camera

Letters to the editor: Donna Miers; Colin Powell; climate change and social justice; Alex Honnold

I need to respond to the non-factual allegations by Vice President David Stewart of the Boulder Valley Education Association in the Nov. 10 Open Forum. I can see why Stewart is perplexed about my wife, Donna Miers, questioning the validity of the union’s endorsements. He claimed that the union endorsed me for BVSD school board, but the union never endorsed me. The union endorsed my opponent when I ran for my first term in 2009. In 2013, I ran unopposed and BVSD canceled the election.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socialism#Capitalism#Poverty
Deseret News

Perspective: Why are so many of our pregnant women dying?

It is widespread knowledge that the maternal mortality rate of the United States is terrible. With 17.4 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, we tie for the 57th worst rate in the world, alongside Romania, Oman, Moldova, Latvia and Ukraine. We are so far below North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Albania, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Turkey that it’s depressing.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Atlantic

‘It Was Either Her Marriage or Our Funerals’

In March of last year, Rabia and her two young daughters were forced to leave their home in northern Afghanistan. While facing the threat of increased violence, their village was also in the midst of a severe drought that strained the water supply and devastated crops. Rabia could no longer raise her sheep, which had provided a steady source of income. She was estranged from her husband and lived with her brother before he was killed in a Taliban attack. She says she depended on his family for additional support. But they were farmers, and without water, wheat, maize, and other crops would not grow. Out of desperation, the entire clan packed up and moved, hoping to find work outside their village.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fox News

PolitiFact gives Jen Psaki 'false' rating over claim 'no economist' believes Biden agenda will fuel inflation

PolitiFact is pushing back against White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about her claim painting a rosier picture about President Biden's spending agenda among economists. During a press briefing last week, Psaki rejected concerns that Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill would contribute to the ongoing inflation crisis, telling reporters, "no economist out there is projecting that this will have a negative impact on inflation."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Free Press - TFP

Facebook Employees Pushed Company To Exclude Criticism Of White People, Men From Hate Speech Rules: REPORT

Facebook employees urged executives to exclude criticism directed towards white people and men from the company’s hate speech policies, according to internal documents reported on by The Washington Post. Facebook researchers tried to change the company’s content moderation algorithms that automatically delete hate speech, because they viewed the algorithms as...
INTERNET
Thrive Global

From Abuse To Homelessness To Shoplifting To Fame

Singer/songwriter Jewel is working to help employers invest in their Human Capital in a more meaningful way by solving pain points for employees. I had a chance to sit down with the recording artist and ask her about her journey from abuse and homelessness to musical fame and workplace mental health advocacy—which has personal roots, penned in her best-selling memoir, Never Broken.
HOMELESS
The Guardian

One Nation anti-vaccine mandate bill rejected despite support from five Coalition senators

One Nation’s anti-Covid vaccination mandate bill has been rejected in the Senate, despite five government senators crossing the floor to support it. On Monday morning Liberals Gerard Rennick and Alex Antic, who have threatened to withhold support from government legislation, voted for the bill contradicting the Morrison government’s aged care vaccine mandate and state government public health orders.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SKILLET's JOHN COOPER: 'Vaccine Mandates Are Much More About Tyranny Than They Are Actually Keeping People Safe'

John Cooper, the frontman and bassist for the Grammy-nominated Christian rock band SKILLET, has once again railed against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, saying they are "much more about tyranny than they are actually keeping people safe." The 46-year-old vocalist/bassist, who previously publicly revealed that he was unvaccinated, discussed his views on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
worldpropertyjournal.com

U.S. Home Builders Not Happy with Biden's Plan to Block Alaska Logging

In a rare display of political displeasure with President Biden, the National Association of Home Builders' chairman Chuck Fowke issued the following statement this week on the administration's plan to block logging in Alaska's Tongass National Forest:. "It is inexplicable and extremely disappointing that with the nation in the midst...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy