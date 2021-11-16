ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deaths 50% above normal in Bulgaria, EU’s least vaccinated country -Eurostat

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – More than 50% more people died in Bulgaria than usual during September, official data showed, making the European Union’s least vaccinated country its hardest-hit during a resurgence of coronavirus cases over the late summer. According to a Eurostat report which compares additional...

