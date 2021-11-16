ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

State Rep. Michelle Beckley Enters Race For Texas Lieutenant Governor

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qB5rd_0cyHB7Mn00

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Representative Michelle Beckley (D-Carrollton) has entered the race for Texas lieutenant governor.

Beckley, who was first elected in 2018, says it is crucial that the Texas government work for the people. She says her top priorities include fixing the electrical grid, expanding Medicaid, fully funding public education and legalizing marijuana – all things she says will lead to ‘economic prosperity and health for all Texans.’

Marine Dad Overseas For 10 Months Surprises 3 Sons At Their North Texas Schools: 'They've All Gotten Taller'

Beckley was one of the Texas state representatives who broke quorum and fled to Washington, D.C. in order to prevent the passage of what they called the ‘most repressive voter suppression bill since the Jim Crow era’ earlier this year.

“I’m running for Lieutenant Governor because politicians are putting ideology ahead of results that matter to Texans,” Beckley said in a statement. “In the last legislative session alone, they worked to limit voters’ rights, put bounties on women, marginalized minorities, and made-up false boogeymen in our schools, and the health and wealth of Texans suffered. I’m running to stop them.”

Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Consumers?

Beckley, who owns a pet shop in Carrollton, says the policies of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick hurt Texas businesses and make life harder for all Texans.

“Texans are ready for change,” she said.

Beckley joins the lieutenant governor’s race that already includes Matthew Dowd, a one-time strategist for former President George W. Bush and accountant and former oil company CFO Mike Collier.

Comments / 16

William Thorpe
6d ago

She couldn’t even stay home and represent her constituents had to go hide in Washington DC and drink beer on taxpayers money!

Reply
10
Terry Buckingham
6d ago

we don't need somebody that runs and hides in Washington DC when the going gets tough she doesn't stand a chance let's go Brandon

Reply
4
Sean Hiatt
6d ago

I looked up her bills she's authored in the two sessions she's been a lawmaker and I couldn't find one that was signed into law. I honestly can't think of anything she's been a leader on.

Reply
2
 

CBS DFW

Republican US Rep. Louie Gohmert Announces Run For Texas Attorney General, Matt Krause Decides To Run For Tarrant County DA

(CBSDFW.COM) – East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert is the latest Republican to announce he’s running to try to unseat Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the March 1, 2022 primary. Gohmert told supporters on YouTube channel Monday night, Nov. 22 he’s raised the $1 million he said he needed to begin the campaign. He said on Twitter, “Texas I am officially running to be your next Attorney General and will enforce the rule of law.” He said on YouTube, “A priority will be election integrity so that every legal vote counts.” (credit: Louie Gohmert) In addition to the incumbent Paxton, Gohmert will face Land Commissioner George P. Bush and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman in the Republican primary. Fort Worth State Rep. Matt Krause, who was also running for Texas AG, said Monday night he will instead run for Tarrant County District Attorney. (credit: Matt Krause/Facebook) He said a formal announcement will come Tuesday. Three Democrats have said they are running for Attorney General: Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt, former ACLU Staff Attorney Rochelle Garza, and former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

At Dallas Rally, Beto O’Rourke & Supporters See The Political Center As His Path To Victory

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – During Beto O’Rourke’s first rally in North Texas since he entered the Texas Governor’s race last Monday, his campaign said he attracted more than 1,500 people to Dallas Fair Park. Beto in Dallas (credit: CBS 11 News) O’Rourke told the crowd, “We are the big, bold, beautiful people of Texas who are coming to reclaim this state.” He railed against what he called Governor Greg Abbott’s and Republicans’ extreme policies on guns, abortion, and elections. O’Rourke challenged his supporters to knock on doors, reach new voters, and embrace his philosophy. “Did we decide that we’re not Democrats or Republicans or even Independents,...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Long-Time Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson To Announce Saturday If She Will Retire Or Seek Another Term

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At age 85, Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson is set to announce Saturday, Nov. 20 whether she will call it a career and retire or run for another two-year term next year. To State Senator Royce West of Dallas, who’s known her for nearly 50 years, the decision is a big deal. “You’re looking at an institution, an icon, the matriarch of the Democratic party here.” Representative Johnson is the longest-serving member of Congress from Texas, and if she steps away from elected office, it will mark the beginning of the end of an era. Texas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Should You Count On Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many others still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
CBS DFW

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Moved To NC Facility After Cancer Diagnosis

BUTNER, N.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A defense attorney says the former Oklahoma zookeeper known as “Tiger King” Joe Exotic has been transferred to a medical facility in North Carolina for federal inmates after a cancer diagnosis. Defense lawyer John Phillips says Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was taken from a federal medical center in Fort Worth, Texas, to a federal medical center in Butner, North Carolina, last week. Maldonado-Passage is prominently featured in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” In July, a federal appeals court ruled that Maldonado-Passage should get a shorter prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BUTNER, NC
