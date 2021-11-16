MaryBradford

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On today's show, Jake and Ross run through another list of injuries for the Packers and more importantly, how Green Bay...

The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

One arrested, one ejected from Sunday’s Packer game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people did not get to enjoy the Green Bay Packers’ 14 point victory over the Washington Football Team inside of Lambeau Field on Sunday. According to the Green Bay Police Department, only one person was arrested and one was ejected from Sunday’s Packer game. There was no information provided as to the reason for the ejection/arrest.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Davante Adams

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed star wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moments ago, the NFL world received an update on Adams’ status for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche is reporting that Adams will not travel with the rest of the...
NFL
FanSided

Predicting Packers’ next four games from Weeks 12 to 16

Predicting the Packers’ next four games from Weeks 12 to 16. It’s been a challenging few weeks for the Green Bay Packers. They’ve been without some key players along the way with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Allen Lazard all going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and they’ve also lost Elgton Jenkins for the season.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Crushing Aaron Jones News

The Green Bay Packers might be without star running back Aaron Jones for a while. Jones, the Packers star running back, fell to the ground in pain following an injury in the second half of Sunday evening’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Green Bay running back appears to have...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Concerning Admission Following Today’s Loss

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers dropped a stunner on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, losing on a last-second field goal. Although the result wasn’t exactly what the NFC leaders were hoping for, it wasn’t nearly as concerning as the update Rodgers gave on his injured toe after the game.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s David Bakhtiari News

The Green Bay Packers have managed to rattle off an 8-3 start to the year that has landed them among the top teams in the NFC, all without the help of All-Pro offensive lineman David Bakhtiari. Based on a Tuesday report, it sounds like Aaron Rodgers won’t have to be...
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Packers elevate LB Tipa Galeai from practice squad to active roster

With Whitney Mercilus headed to injured reserve due to a torn biceps, and with Za'Darius Smith still seemingly a few weeks away yet from being able to return after back surgery, the Packers needed to do something to bolster their depth at outside linebacker. No, they are not brining back...
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Packers vs Vikings

Stokes runs around like the Keystone Cops. I thought Jermichael Finley had Hands of Stone, but it seems Savage has taken over that name. Make the pick Savage, just make the damn pick!. + REPLY. -1 points. 5. 6. 1 replies + | show all. Good: Adams, MVS, Dillon and...
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Mybackitches

On this week's show, Maggie and Perri preview the Packers vs Vikings matchup and look at who key players will be going into Sunday's game. Through 10 games, the Green Bay Packers have been one of the best tackling teams in football, and that is one of the big reasons behind their early-season success.
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Pack-A-Day Podcast - Episode 1211 - Packers Midseason Awards

On this week's show, Maggie and Perri preview the Packers vs Vikings matchup and look at who key players will be going into Sunday's game. Through 10 games, the Green Bay Packers have been one of the best tackling teams in football, and that is one of the big reasons behind their early-season success.
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Packers Vs Seahawks - 3 Plays That Make You Go Hmmm

After re-watching the Packers game, here are three plays that made me go hmmm, for various reasons. King Me - Kevin King returned from injury and has had two very good games in a row. What's been most impressive is that he seems to have found himself as a tackler. This play is a perfect example. In years past, he would have charged at the receiver and thrown his shoulder at his legs, making it an easy task for the ball carrier to side-step him. Here he plays it perfectly. He closes the space, but doesn't over commit. He keeps a wide base, stays on his toes and is ready to react to whatever the ball carrier does. This is textbook. As I've said many times in this space since King was a rookie, King is a good man corner with the ball in front of him, but runs into trouble when he has to turn and run with a receiver. We all know what that can result in. He is at his best in situations like this one, even more so now if he's bought into proper tackling technique.
