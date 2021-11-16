ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Is Udemy Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold After Recent IPO? What To Consider

By Valkyrie Trading Society
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Udemy is maintaining strong growth, and its enterprise segment, highly recurring in nature, is growing in the mix. For anyone who's ever looked into taking online courses, perhaps even in something like accounting and finance to get the hang of investing, Udemy Inc. (UDMY) might be a company you are already...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Choice Equities Fund Investor Letter Q3 2021

Choice Equities is a boutique hedge fund manager, investing in public equities with the mindset of an opportunistic businessperson. We invest this way because we believe it is the right way to pursue our primary goal of compounding capital safely over the long term.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

PayPal's Oversold Stock May Be Due For A Short-Term Rebound

PayPal's stock has been shattered over the past several weeks. This story was originally published on November 18 for subscribers of Reading The Markets. The story was updated as of November 22. PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has fallen sharply over the past several months, but it seems like the stock is attempting...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Zendesk: Well Into Correction Territory, Investors Are Too Gloomy Here

Zendesk (ZEN) operates in customer service and CRM markets. Its pending acquisition of Momentive Global has troubled investors. However, as we go through while noting that the combined companies won't be meaningfully profitable, there's enough growth opportunity to attract new shareholders to this stock. Paying 7x forward sales for a...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Authentic Brands sells equity stake that values the company at $12.7 billion, puts IPO on hold

Authentic Brands Inc. announced Monday that it has sold an equity stake in the company to CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners, a deal that values Authentic Brands at $12.7 billion. BlackRock Long Term Private Capital, which has been the company's largest stakeholder since 2019, will continue to hold that position. General Atlantic, Lion Capital and Shaquille O'Neal will also continue to hold significant positions. The transaction is expected to close in December. Authentic Brands is the parent company to Forever 21 and Nine West, and holds the brand name and rights to icons like Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. Authentic Brands had filed paperwork to go public, but, with this deal, the company has decided to shelve the IPO. "I think we would have gotten a massive valuation ... maybe even more than what we sold the business for. But guess what? I'd rather be private," said Chief Executive Jamie Salter in a CNBC interview. The Renaissance IPO ETF is up 3.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 25.7% for the period.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Online Marketing#Gm#Capital Gains Tax#Udemy Inc#Udmy#Udemy Go Public#Owns Udemy Stock#Insight Ventures#Naspers Ltd#South African
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Growth stocks have outperformed value stocks over the last five, ten, and twenty years. Over the last decade, S&P 500 value stocks as measured by S&P 500 Value Index have delivered a collective return of 179%. That's certainly respectable. But growth stocks in the S&P 500 Growth Index have crushed that figure, generating a 427% return over the same time period. And that pattern of outperformance holds over the last five and twenty years, too.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Visa Stock: Buying Opportunity For A High-Quality Compounder

Recently Visa has issued disappointing cross-border travel guidance, the DOJ launched another antitrust probe, and Amazon announced they will no longer accept U.K.-issued Visa credit cards. Investment Thesis. As the leader in digital payments, millions of people enjoy the simplicity and efficiency of using Visa (NYSE:V) cards on a daily...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

UserTesting IPO: Testing The Market

UserTesting is the latest human insight and experience management firm going public. UserTesting (NYSE:USER) is the latest human insight and experience provider that has gone public, and unlike many "peers", this public offering has started on a soft foot which surprises me. Given the pace of growth and the current sales multiples, I do see relative appeal increasing rapidly here, as a small speculative position seems warranted.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Roku Stock: Strong Buy Because The Drop Is Undeserved

Shares of Roku have dropped to a new 2021 low last week. Despite strong Q3'21 revenues and improving user monetization, shares of streaming company Roku (ROKU) continue to drop lower and lower. Roku is now oversold and represents strong value in the streaming business!. Roku: Strong growth is still ahead.
STOCKS
pymnts

‘Banking is Exciting’ FinWise CEO Says as Stock Surges After IPO

“Banking is an exciting place to be right now. There’s a lot happening,” Kent Landvatter, CEO/president of FinWise, told PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster in a recent interview. He said technology enabled small banks to compete with regional and national banks, and the increased competition has provided consumers with greater access to credit. “I think it’s an incredible time,” Landvatter said.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

23andMe: No Surprises With Recent Earnings, But Long-Term Story Remains Positive

23andMe recently reported quarterly results which held no major surprises as the company continues to build out its DNA-based reports available to consumers. 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) reported their first earnings as a public company, and while the earnings themselves were nothing spectacular, the long-term potential absolutely remains intact. Revenue growth of 7% was a little shy of expectations, but the growth story remains in the company's 40+ drug products and therapeutics that have yet to be monetized. Realistically, the company's massive data sets and collaboration with GSK should yield at least one successful drug, which could ultimately propel the stock much higher over the long term.
MARKETS
investmentu.com

After FAANG, What Are The Best Tech Stocks To Buy?

By this point, pretty much everyone is familiar with the classic go-to technology stocks. These stocks include Meta (Nasdaq: FB), Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN), Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL), Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) and Google (Nasdaq: GOOGL). They are also referred to as FAANG (although we need a new nickname after Facebook’s rebrand to Meta). Generally, Microsoft is also thrown in with these companies as well. These are all definitely great companies as well as some of the best tech stocks to buy out there. However, the last thing that you need is another article on why Amazon is a great stock.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Braze IPO: Bracing For Too High Valuations

Braze has seen a very strong public debut. Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) has gone public, and this engagement platform has received a very warm welcome by the market. The company has seen rapid growth as customers love the engagement platform to better and interact with customers in a human-alike way. This drives adoption of the service, and as growth is very strong, investors have been aggressively bidding up the share in the first day of trading.
STOCKS
Money Morning

Three Stocks to Sell and One to Buy

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) were two of the big stars of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). These stocks saw fast, triple-digit performance, entirely commensurate with companies that, in a matter of months, produced miracle drugs that have saved who-knows-how-many lives and done more than anything else to put "normal" back on the table.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Growth Stock Bloodbath: These 3 Are Worth Considering

We share data on 40 top growth stocks that are down big over the last month. Call it the unwinding of the pandemic trade, a reaction to inflation fears, or simply noise, the last 30 days have been an absolute bloodbath for many top growth stocks. In this report, we share data on over 40 top growth stocks that are down big, we briefly review potential causes, and then we highlight 3 specific stocks that are attractive and worth considering. We conclude with an important suggestion on how to manage your investments in the current wild market environment.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Moderna Stock Forecast 2022: What To Consider Before Next Year

Moderna updated FY21 revenue guidance that came in below consensus estimates. However, Moderna clarified that it was due to a delay in delivery to the US government. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) handed in an FQ3 report card that disappointed the Street and the market. It seems like the company's COVID-19 vaccines sales momentum has fallen off faster than expected. Moderna bulls have often proclaimed the company's prospects in global vaccine sales. However, it seems like its efforts to serve the rest of the world have been hampered by its own supply chain problems. It's important to consider that Novavax (NVAX) also faced similar problems earlier this year in its quest to obtain its emergency use authorization (EUA). In contrast, the Pfizer/BioNTech partnership (PFE) (BNTX) has demonstrated its own manufacturing and logistical prowess as it upped its COVID-19 sales guidance for FY21. It has demonstrated clearly that big pharma's advantages with global manufacturing, logistics, and distribution cannot be understated.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Sweetgreen: Sell This IPO Pop

Salad chain soars more than 85% from IPO price. When looking for big winners on Thursday, perhaps the best name to focus on is Sweetgreen (SG). The salad and warm bowl restaurant chain saw its shares surge more than 85% after going public. While nobody can argue against people trying to eat healthier, I can definitely argue that the valuation of this name just doesn't make sense at this point.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Ethereum After Its Recent $4,865 High?

Cryptocurrencies may feel strange but they are quietly finding many real-world uses nowadays. Ethereum’s unique position within the cryptocurrency industry just about guarantees that the token will have long-term staying power. This is the kind of asset you should buy on the dips. All eyes are on Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) this...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy