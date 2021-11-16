ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Did My Man Really Ask Me To Move In….Next Door?

By Leo
 7 days ago
Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - I've been wanting to move in with my man for months. I feel we are at that point in our relationship but he's never really asked me to move in with him. . The other day he tells me to MOVE IN...NEXT DOOR!...

My Boyfriends Parents Want Us To Stay In Guest Room Together And I Don’t

Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - Going to my boyfriends PARENTS house out of town for Thanksgiving holiday. First time meeting them. And How's this for a switch. They have 1 guestroom and INSIST we stay in the room together. I'm the one who has a problem with staying the room with my boyfriend. I just feel it's disrespectful to do it and not comfortable doing it. I don't want to make noise, but....How should we handle this?
Should I Tell His Family At Thanksgiving Dinner… We’re Getting A Divorce?

Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - So, me and my husband are having Thanksgiving dinner with his family this Thanksgiving. AND I think it's the perfect time to announce we are GETTING DIVORCED. He doesn't! Look, it's a mutual decision to divorce, we have no kids and been married 2 years. He thinks telling his family at Thanksgiving is tacky and I'm like look this is probably the last time I will have Thanksgiving dinner with them and see them so why not just drop the news?
My Man Says A Man Buying Me A Drink Is Considered Cheating!

Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - So, the other night was out with the girls having some cocktails. Well, a man there that night bought me a drink and sent it my way. Didn't really think much of it. Whatever. Well, I told my man and he said that was not right! He said a man buying a lady who has someone is considered cheating AND I SHOUD HAVE turned THE DRINK away! Really...cheating?
Man Buys Stranger's Groceries When Overhearing Her Tell Her Daughter They Can't Afford To Eat That Night

A man has recently been getting attention online for his inspiring act. One night, while he was minding his own business, he was confronted with a family in need. He had two options. He could have done the same thing everyone else did in the store and let them figure it out for themselves, or he could be their hero that day and help them out within his means.
His wife started cheating, so they started swinging!

Mark and Krystina have been together for 17 years, married for 15. Krystina loves Mark, but had trouble staying faithful as she struggles with the idea of monogamy. She had several affairs leaving Mark devastated, then they decided to try something different. The more they talked, the more Mark realized he wanted to see other women too. After some research, they settled on the idea of swinging. At first, being in a small town, they kept things on the down low. Then they moved to a larger area and are more open about their lifestyle. Krystina posts a lot about it on her TikTok which now has over 250,00 followers. They’ve received a lotta love about their situation, but also have lost friends. She says it’s changed their lives ‘for the better.’ Love, don’t judge!
Woman fights with fiancé after refusing to cook Thanksgiving dinner for his massive family

A woman whose fiancé expects her to cook Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20 of his relatives has taken to Reddit to vent. She said that over the past four years she has been “single-handedly” cooking and hosting Thanksgiving for his massive family, but she doesn’t want to this year as she hasn’t been well and has never been thanked for her efforts over the previous years.
This Woman's Family Fell Out With Her Because She Lost Weight Before Her Sister's Wedding- But Is She In The Wrong?

Weddings are incredible. They are essentially parties on steroids, entirely dedicated to a couple’s super-strong bond and their love for one another (the best kind of party) and there are flowers everywhere. What’s not to love? And after almost two years of weddings being at threat of cancellation due to COVID-19, we’re all super excited to start attending them again.
Wedding photographers say there are 3 signs that a marriage won't last

A wedding photographer is dividing the internet after sharing a marriage longevity theory that says there are three telltale signs on whether a couple will go the distance. In a TikTok video titled "3 signs a couple may split," Arkansas-based photographer Shayla Herrington relayed a theory she once heard when she worked with a wedding photographer who had more than a decade of experience.
The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
Neighbour leaves note for mum demanding that she remove her washing from the line because it 'looks tacky' - but she hits back with a scathing letter of her own

A mum has unleashed her anger on an 'insensitive' neighbour who asked her to stop drying her clothes on the washing line because it 'looks tacky'. The Melbourne mum was shocked to receive the handwritten note which was addressed to the 'tenant'. 'Is your washing dry? Can you please remove...
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

