Internet

Subtext Selected by BlueLena to Provide Customers Intimate Avenue to Strengthen Audience Relationships and Boost Revenue

By Globe Newswire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlueLena names Subtext as preferred SMS vendor for its clients. , a platform that connects publishers and creators with their audiences through text messaging, today announced it is joining BlueLena’s tech-stack to evolve their reader engagement and subscriber retention strategies through text-messaging. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jessica...

Automation Anywhere Appoints Neeti Mehta Shukla as the Company’s First Social Impact Officer

Automation Anywhere co-founder to drive initiatives that use automation as a force for good, empowering people around the world to fully unleash their potential. Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced the appointment of the company’s co-Founder Neeti Mehta Shukla, as its first social impact officer (SIO).
First Orion Collaborates With NICE CXone to Help Customers Create a True Digital Call Experience With Branded Calling Solutions

First Orion is also supporting FCC-mandated STIR/SHAKEN call authentication for NICE CXone customers. First Orion, a leading provider of branded calling solutions for enterprises, today announced it has partnered with NICE, the provider of the world’s #1 cloud-native customer experience (CX) platform, CXone, to deliver Branded Calling solutions and support STIR/SHAKEN call authentication for NICE CXone enterprise customers.
Domo Named Leader in Nucleus Research’s 2021 Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix

Domo, provider of the Domo Business Cloud, announced it was named a leader in Nucleus Research’s 2021 Value Matrix for Embedded Analytics Technology. The firm recognized Domo for its significant enterprise adoption, ease of embedding advanced capabilities, and the comprehensive, end-to-end nature of the platform spanning the full data pipeline. Domo’s investments in new and extended capabilities, which expanded the value of its platform, also helped the company secure the strong leadership position on the 2021 Value Matrix.
Hour One Announces the Launch of Reals, a Self-Serve AI-Video Creation Platform, to Power the Next Generation of Business Storytelling

Hour One, a video creation platform powered by AI and photoreal presenters, announced the launch of Reals: a first-of-its-kind self-serve digital presenter creation platform designed to help businesses develop and create more engaging content through video storytelling. Recent years have seen content-driven customer engagement become a central growth driver for...
EngageSmart Named Top Workplace for Employee Well-Being, Professional Development and Remote Work

EngageSmart, Inc., a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, announced that it was named a Top Workplace for employee well-being, professional development, and remote work by Energage, a technology company that empowers workplace excellence and the organization behind the Top Workplaces awards. Marketing Technology...
Vade for M365 Named a Finalist for CRN’s 2021 Tech Innovator Awards

Industry-leading Vade for M365 recognized in the Email Security category. Vade, a global leader in AI-based threat detection, user awareness and incident response with one billion protected mailboxes worldwide, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has selected Vade as a finalist for the 2021 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. The company was recognized for its Vade for M365 product in the email security category.
Revitalist Acquires Revitaland Meta Tech to Expand Virtual Clinics in the Metaverse

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has acquired a 60% interest in Revitaland Meta Tech Inc. to expand virtual clinics in the metaverse (“Revitaland”). The development of Revitaland will be carried out by Metachain Technologies Inc. (“META”), a company experienced in developing applications in the metaverse who owns the remaining 40% interest in Revitaland. The Company and META have executed a management services agreement (“MSA”) to develop Revitaland with real time patients and mental health professionals.
OutPoint Raises USD$1.2M to Help High-Growth Brands Improve Paid Marketing Effectiveness Through Automated Media Mix Modeling

OutPoint, an automated media mix modeling (MMM) platform, announced it raised USD$1.2M in pre-seed funding to transform how high-growth consumer brands measure paid media effectiveness and diversify marketing investments. The funding enables the company’s growth and hiring efforts, especially in its Research and Engineering functions. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview...
Nielsen Transforms Linear TV Measurement With New Individual Commercial Metrics In Lead Up To Nielsen One

Expanded Relationship with Extreme Reach enables Nielsen to efficiently watermark the vast majority of national linear TV commercials. Nielsen announced that it will enhance its National television measurement by measuring viewing in a more precise manner, allowing for a future where audience estimates are based on individual ads rather than commercial minutes. The enhancement to Nielsen Individual Commercial Metrics will help pave the way for true comparability across the digital and linear platforms and comes following a series of tech, measurement and methodology advancements as Nielsen continues to make progress in its delivery of Nielsen ONE, its cross-platform measurement solution.
Shastic Launches Elle app On Finastra’s FusionFabric.cloud To Streamline the Mortgage Process

Elle embeds text messaging into existing Finastra platforms to turn days of chasing customers and documents into minutes. Shastic, a technology company that offers a zero-investment Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform for banking, announced that its Elle application is available for purchase through Finastra’s FusionStore. The application, which integrates with Fusion MortgagebotLOS, allows lenders and bankers to easily connect and communicate with applicants at any stage of the loan process from looking-to-booking, 24/7 using text messaging.Built on Finastra’s industry-leading core technologies and harnessing an extensive catalog of open APIs, Shastic has developed an app that facilitates and streamlines communication between lenders or bankers and their clients using an enterprise Robotic Process Automation platform for banking. Customers can easily send documents via text message to eliminate days of follow ups and allow lenders to process more loans without increasing headcount. Elle improves efficiency by eliminating 30% of phone calls during loan processing, which generates full-time equivalent (FTE) expense savings. It connects to Finastra’s Fusion MortgagebotLOS in 60 minutes without IT involvement, to ensure a more convenient and engaging way to communicate with customers throughout the loan process.
TheConversationCanada

Management is so passé — it's co-creation that workers are demanding

It’s time for business, political and organizational leaders to give up on “management.” Workers today don’t want to be managed, even benevolently. They want to be partners in co-creation, where all members are empowered to bring their whole selves to the organization regardless of hierarchies. Consequently, those uncomfortably perched atop organizational hierarchies are faced with a stark choice: Co-create or manage, because you cannot do both. As businesses start to envision a post-pandemic world, they are faced with unprecedented challenges, like the so-called Great Resignation that involves millions of employees opting to quit their unfulfilling jobs, and political pressures to “build...
AlikeAudience Supports Unified ID 2.0, Ushering in a New Era of Identity

AlikeAudience is pleased to announce official integration with Unified ID 2.0, the trusted ID solution to deliver relevant advertising while protecting consumer privacy in environments without third-party cookies. Unified ID 2.0. Unified ID 2.0 is a new digital identity framework that serves as a connective fabric across the open internet....
Sourcing Journal

Fashion’s Digital Transformation Could Usher in Era of On-Demand Production

At Kornit Fashion Week, experts weighed in on the importance of adopting new technologies, especially those for on-demand production. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Deeper Network Launches Deeper Connect Pico – A Secure Gateway to Web 3.0 for Everyday Internet Users

Deeper Connect Pico connects internet users to a safe and fast decentralized Virtual Private Network (VPN turned DPN), that blocks all ads, prevents children from streaming restricted content, and unlocks geo-blocked content without sacrificing internet speed. Deeper Network Inc., a cybersecurity company, has successfully launched Deeper Connect Pico for internet...
Iterate.ai Powers the Low-Code Success Behind Pampered Chef’s New Table Platform

Table, a first-of-its-kind interactive digital platform for virtual cooking parties, used Iterate.ai’s Interplay® low-code solution to continuously develop and rapidly deploy iterative improvements. Iterate.ai, whose innovation ecosystem enables customers to build production-ready low-code applications up to 17x faster than traditional programming, today announced that Pampered Chef has successfully developed and...
IWCO Direct Chooses HP PageWide Web Presses to Accelerate Direct Marketing

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) and IWCO Direct, a leader in US direct mail and other data-driven performance marketing solutions, today announced a strategic agreement for the supply of a fleet of HP PageWide Web Presses to drive the market for data-driven marketing communications solutions. The multi-million-dollar investment by IWCO Direct...
siliconangle.com

Zoom’s stock falls despite strong revenue and customer growth

Video call software firm Zoom Video Communications Inc. posted another strong earnings report today, thanks to its expanding customer base. The company also offered healthy guidance for the next three month period, but it wasn’t enough to satisfy investors, as its stock fell more than 6% in extended trading. The...
Sprout Social Enhances Review Management Capabilities with Yelp Integration

Sprout Social, an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, announced the addition of Yelp to its review management capabilities. Now available to Sprout customers, the integration of Yelp’s trusted data further enables users to centralize their review management efforts so they can gain valuable customer feedback and strengthen their online reputation.
