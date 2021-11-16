Subtext Selected by BlueLena to Provide Customers Intimate Avenue to Strengthen Audience Relationships and Boost Revenue

Elle embeds text messaging into existing Finastra platforms to turn days of chasing customers and documents into minutes. Shastic, a technology company that offers a zero-investment Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform for banking, announced that its Elle application is available for purchase through Finastra’s FusionStore. The application, which integrates with Fusion MortgagebotLOS, allows lenders and bankers to easily connect and communicate with applicants at any stage of the loan process from looking-to-booking, 24/7 using text messaging.Built on Finastra’s industry-leading core technologies and harnessing an extensive catalog of open APIs, Shastic has developed an app that facilitates and streamlines communication between lenders or bankers and their clients using an enterprise Robotic Process Automation platform for banking. Customers can easily send documents via text message to eliminate days of follow ups and allow lenders to process more loans without increasing headcount. Elle improves efficiency by eliminating 30% of phone calls during loan processing, which generates full-time equivalent (FTE) expense savings. It connects to Finastra’s Fusion MortgagebotLOS in 60 minutes without IT involvement, to ensure a more convenient and engaging way to communicate with customers throughout the loan process.

