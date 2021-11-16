ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opioid trial against CVS, Walgreens, Walmart winding down

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) — Three retail pharmacy chains failed to follow government guidelines to make sure pain pills weren’t flooding Ohio communities, said an attorney for two counties that brought a federal lawsuit to hold the companies accountable for the opioid crisis. Attorneys for the pharmacies — CVS, Walgreens and...

