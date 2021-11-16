Algolia Triples Nuts.com’s Customer Conversion Rates and Increases Average Order Value by 15% Among Users that Search
Search-as-a-Service helps online retailer grow revenue, navigate supply chain disruptions, and deliver on the last mile of customer experience. Algolia, the leading API Platform for Search & Dynamic Experiences, today announced that Nuts.com, an online retailer founded in 1929 selling snacks, gifts and sweets, is using its API-first solutions to enhance...martechseries.com
