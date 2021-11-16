ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algolia Triples Nuts.com’s Customer Conversion Rates and Increases Average Order Value by 15% Among Users that Search

By Business Wire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSearch-as-a-Service helps online retailer grow revenue, navigate supply chain disruptions, and deliver on the last mile of customer experience. Algolia, the leading API Platform for Search & Dynamic Experiences, today announced that Nuts.com, an online retailer founded in 1929 selling snacks, gifts and sweets, is using its API-first solutions to enhance...

First Orion Collaborates With NICE CXone to Help Customers Create a True Digital Call Experience With Branded Calling Solutions

First Orion is also supporting FCC-mandated STIR/SHAKEN call authentication for NICE CXone customers. First Orion, a leading provider of branded calling solutions for enterprises, today announced it has partnered with NICE, the provider of the world’s #1 cloud-native customer experience (CX) platform, CXone, to deliver Branded Calling solutions and support STIR/SHAKEN call authentication for NICE CXone enterprise customers.
OutPoint Raises USD$1.2M to Help High-Growth Brands Improve Paid Marketing Effectiveness Through Automated Media Mix Modeling

OutPoint, an automated media mix modeling (MMM) platform, announced it raised USD$1.2M in pre-seed funding to transform how high-growth consumer brands measure paid media effectiveness and diversify marketing investments. The funding enables the company’s growth and hiring efforts, especially in its Research and Engineering functions. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview...
IWCO Direct Chooses HP PageWide Web Presses to Accelerate Direct Marketing

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) and IWCO Direct, a leader in US direct mail and other data-driven performance marketing solutions, today announced a strategic agreement for the supply of a fleet of HP PageWide Web Presses to drive the market for data-driven marketing communications solutions. The multi-million-dollar investment by IWCO Direct...
Jason Mcclelland
Merkle B2B Named 2021 Large B2B Agency of the Year by The Drum

Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announced that its global B2B marketing organization, Merkle B2B, has been named 2021 Large B2B Agency of the Year by The Drum. The Drum presented the award to Merkle B2B during a virtual award ceremony held on November 18. “We...
Building a Direct-to-Consumer Strategy: Mapp & VTEX Launch an Interactive Guide for DTC Marketing

The international provider of insight-led customer experiences, Mapp, and the world’s fastest-growing commerce platform, VTEX, are launching the interactive guide “Retail vs. DTC – An Informative Guide to Direct-to-Consumer Marketing” as a part of their partnership:. Marketing Technology News: ESM Wins MarCom Award for TikTok Campaign for Rutgers School…. The...
Switch Publishes 2022 Marketing Trends Report

The remote-first marketing firm foresees four major marketing trends for 2022, which they dub the ‘Year of Conflict’. Switch, an international marketing agency, has released its 2022 marketing trends report. In it, they take a snapshot of the current state of the world of communication and marketing. The report, which...
New Black Friday Data Suggests Customers Prefer Lower Discounts, Fewer Choices

Black Friday can be quite a hectic time, and ecommerce owners and marketers are constantly looking for ways to improve their chances of success. Recently, Omnisend analyzed more than 229 million emails sent out during last year’s Black Friday-Cyber Monday period. We wanted to see which email elements, such as CTAs (buttons), images, phrases, subject lines, etc., could lead to better engagement and conversions.
BetterCommerce launches Partner Program to help Retailers & Brands deliver modern Commerce Experiences

BetterCommerce, the UK’s leading headless commerce platform, announced today its official partner program “BetterCommerce Partner Network (BPN)”. BetterCommerce aims to launch its partner ecosystem to include solution providers, commerce consultants and technology partners. The goal for BetterCommerce is to create and automate opportunities for their partner ecosystem with world class support to achieve a greater range of benefits and incentives for partners and customers.
Verve Group and Scream Malmo Increase Reach by 21% Across Unique Audiences by Activating the ID5 ID Within PubMatic’s Platform

PubMatic, a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, announced that Verve Group, a global consumer-first advertising suite, and Scream Malmo, a Swedish full-service media agency, have successfully employed the ID5 ID within PubMatic to reach and effectively target new consumers on mobile web and desktop at scale.
Black Friday In A Cookie-Less Future

The transition to e-commerce had been steadily growing for years, but the start of the pandemic rapidly accelerated this trend. With lockdown restrictions forcing consumers away from in-person shopping, they have become increasingly accustomed to shopping online. In April 2020, Forbes reported that US retailers’ online year-on-year revenue growth was up 68% from 2019.
loanDepot Upgrades Loan Servicing Portal to Enhance Best-In-Class Customer Experience

As part of its customer-forward ethos and commitment to using digital tools to deliver best-in-class service, loanDepot, the nation’s second largest nonbank retail lender, recently introduced a number of new functions and features to its home loan servicing portal, enabling customers to more efficiently and easily make payments and access important information about their accounts. These user-centric updates include enhanced online payment capabilities, secure messaging and new paperless document options.
